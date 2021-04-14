‘The Christmas Pig’: Launch date, story, characters and everything about JK Rowling’s festive children book

The author of the famous Harry Potter series, JK Rowling has recently announced the title and theme for her latest novel titled "The Christmas Pig." With her first publication of 2021, JK Rowling seems keen on a making a splash with younger readers as the book carries an 8+ age rating and claims to be a tale that "the whole family can fall in love with."

When will JK Rowlings new book "The Christmas Pig" release, price, where to buy, and everything about the new publication

Announcing the book on Twitter, JK Rowling drops all details regarding "The Christmas Pig," including translations and availability across the globe.

When is 'The Christmas Pig' releasing

Published by Hachette Children’s Group and Scholastic in different territories, 'The Christmas Pig' is set to launch on Tuesday, 12 October 2021.

In what languages will "The Christmas Pig" be available

The Christmas Pig will be available in over 20 languages in paperback form while audiobooks will be available in English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese and Italian provided by Audible.

A synopsis of the story and characters of JK Rowling's latest book

The official synopsis provided for "The Christmas Pig is as follows:

Jack loves his childhood toy, Dur Pig. DP has always been there for him, through good and bad. Until one Christmas Eve something terrible happens – DP is lost. But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life – even toys… And Jack’s newest toy – the Christmas Pig (DP’s annoying replacement) – has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known…

Publishers of the book state the story is "a gift for children and families alike" as a story about the enduring power of love which can serve as a beacon of hope as a festive story or through the year.

