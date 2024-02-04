The Color Purple (2023) Soundtrack: The definite guide for all songs in the movie

The second film adaptation of the same name, The Color Purple (2023), made its global debut on Dec. 25, 2023, on the festive occasion of Christmas. Interestingly, one of the things that still has everyone surprised was Steven Spielberg getting aboard as one of the producers who had earlier directed the 1985 film.

The Color Purple (2023) managed to captivate the viewers with its powerful narrative and stellar performances by the cast. However, it doesn’t just end as the movie’s soundtrack also leaves the audience elated, enriching the cinematic experience, featuring more than thirty songs that include both original compositions and an inspired tracklist.

Every song in The Color Purple (2023)

Original songs:

Huckleberry Pie by Halle, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Mysterious Ways by Tamela Mann, David Alan Grier, Halle, The Color Purple Ensemble

She Be Mine by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, The Color Purple Ensemble

Keep It Movin’ by Halle, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Workin’ by Corey Hawkins, The Color Purple Ensemble

Hell No! by Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple Ensemble

Shug Avery by Fantasia, Colman Domingo, The Color Purple Ensemble

Dear God by Shug by Fantasia

Push Da Button by Taraji P. Henson

What About Love? by Fantasia & Taraji P. Henson

Agoo by The Color Purple Ensemble

Hell No! (Reprise) by Fantasia

Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister) by Taraji P. Henson

Miss Celie’s Pants by Fantasia, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., The Color Purple Ensemble

I’m Here by Fantasia

Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ by Taraji P. Henson, David Alan Grier

The Color Purple by Fantasia, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Corey Hawkins,

SUPERPOWER (I) by Fantasia

Inspired By album:

Risk It All by USHER, H.E.R.

No Love Lost by Keyshia Cole

Lifeline by Alicia Keys

Finally by Jorja Smith

Keep Pushin’ (Missy Elliott Remix) by Halle

When I Can’t Do Better by Mary J. Blige

There Will Come a Day by Celeste

Any Worse (Squeak’s Song) by H.E.R.

Hell No! (Reprise) (Missy Elliott Remix) by Fantasia, Shenseea

You See Me by Coco Jones

Workin’ (Timbaland Remix) by Corey Hawkins, Black Thought

Mysterious Ways (Mörda Remix) by Tamela Mann

All I Need by Jennifer Hudson

Hell No! (Timbaland Remix) by Danielle Brooks, Megan Thee Stallion

100 by JANE HANDCOCK

Eternity by October London

No Time by Darkchild, Konstance

Girls by V. Bozeman, Dyo, LUDMILLA

Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ by Mary Mary, Taraji P. Henson

Original score of The Color Purple (2023) by Kris Bowers:

Celie and Nettie

Like Heaven on You

Celie’s Theme

Shug’s Photo

I’ll Kill Ya Dead

Nettie’s Gone

Put a Little Hot Sauce On It

The Color Purple

A Letter from Nettie

Dear Celie

I Said Hell No

Released

Close Shave

But I’m Here

Burning Crops

Call from Back Home

Mister’s Promise

My Family’s Home

The Color Purple Suite and End Credits

The Color Purple (2023) plot summary

The Color Purple (2023) is Certified Fresh at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, and here’s how the website describes the film:

A story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-spanning tale of one woman's journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

Where to watch The Color Purple (2023)

The Color Purple (2023) is available to stream online on so many platforms, including Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sling TV, Philo, Vudu, and more. The movie can also be purchased or rented on YouTube TV and Google Play Movies.

