The Color Purple (2023) Soundtrack: The definite guide for all songs in the movie

The second film adaptation of the same name, The Color Purple (2023), made its global debut on Dec. 25, 2023, on the festive occasion of Christmas. Interestingly, one of the things that still has everyone surprised was Steven Spielberg getting aboard as one of the producers who had earlier directed the 1985 film.
The Color Purple (2023) managed to captivate the viewers with its powerful narrative and stellar performances by the cast. However, it doesn’t just end as the movie’s soundtrack also leaves the audience elated, enriching the cinematic experience, featuring more than thirty songs that include both original compositions and an inspired tracklist.
Every song in The Color Purple (2023)
Original songs:
- Huckleberry Pie by Halle, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
- Mysterious Ways by Tamela Mann, David Alan Grier, Halle, The Color Purple Ensemble
- She Be Mine by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, The Color Purple Ensemble
- Keep It Movin’ by Halle, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
- Workin’ by Corey Hawkins, The Color Purple Ensemble
- Hell No! by Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple Ensemble
- Shug Avery by Fantasia, Colman Domingo, The Color Purple Ensemble
- Dear God by Shug by Fantasia
- Push Da Button by Taraji P. Henson
- What About Love? by Fantasia & Taraji P. Henson
- Agoo by The Color Purple Ensemble
- Hell No! (Reprise) by Fantasia
- Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister) by Taraji P. Henson
- Miss Celie’s Pants by Fantasia, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., The Color Purple Ensemble
- I’m Here by Fantasia
- Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ by Taraji P. Henson, David Alan Grier
- The Color Purple by Fantasia, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Corey Hawkins,
- SUPERPOWER (I) by Fantasia
Inspired By album:
- Risk It All by USHER, H.E.R.
- No Love Lost by Keyshia Cole
- Lifeline by Alicia Keys
- Finally by Jorja Smith
- Keep Pushin’ (Missy Elliott Remix) by Halle
- When I Can’t Do Better by Mary J. Blige
- There Will Come a Day by Celeste
- Any Worse (Squeak’s Song) by H.E.R.
- Hell No! (Reprise) (Missy Elliott Remix) by Fantasia, Shenseea
- You See Me by Coco Jones
- Workin’ (Timbaland Remix) by Corey Hawkins, Black Thought
- Mysterious Ways (Mörda Remix) by Tamela Mann
- All I Need by Jennifer Hudson
- Hell No! (Timbaland Remix) by Danielle Brooks, Megan Thee Stallion
- 100 by JANE HANDCOCK
- Eternity by October London
- No Time by Darkchild, Konstance
- Girls by V. Bozeman, Dyo, LUDMILLA
- Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ by Mary Mary, Taraji P. Henson
Original score of The Color Purple (2023) by Kris Bowers:
- Celie and Nettie
- Like Heaven on You
- Celie’s Theme
- Shug’s Photo
- I’ll Kill Ya Dead
- Nettie’s Gone
- Put a Little Hot Sauce On It
- The Color Purple
- A Letter from Nettie
- Dear Celie
- I Said Hell No
- Released
- Close Shave
- But I’m Here
- Burning Crops
- Call from Back Home
- Mister’s Promise
- My Family’s Home
- The Color Purple Suite and End Credits
The Color Purple (2023) plot summary
The Color Purple (2023) is Certified Fresh at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, and here’s how the website describes the film:
A story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-spanning tale of one woman's journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.
Where to watch The Color Purple (2023)
The Color Purple (2023) is available to stream online on so many platforms, including Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sling TV, Philo, Vudu, and more. The movie can also be purchased or rented on YouTube TV and Google Play Movies.
