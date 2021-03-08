The Crown memes trend online after Meghan-Harry Netflix deal revelation in Oprah interview

Oprah Winfrey recently interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their exit from the Royal Family. The conversation has become the talk of the town, as the couple shared many details regarding their struggles and the underbelly of the "royal" life.

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signing a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, fans have been drawing parallels to the show "The Crown," which blends history and fiction concerning the story of the British Royal Family.

The Crown memes trend after Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah

Prince Harry confirms racism inside the BRF



They asked how Harry and Meghan's children were going to look like?



Harry shares that they left because of lack of support.#HarryandMeghanonOprah Princess Diana | Oprah | The Crown | pic.twitter.com/5DAAgX6mo4 — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) March 8, 2021

Following the drama involved in Oprah Winfrey's interview of the couple, the internet instantly connected Netflix's series The Crown and their story. The news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal that reportedly settled for upwards of 100 million dollars has also spurred netizens towards creating memes regarding The Crown.

Netflix executives knowing The Crown is getting that free promo #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/TbuBFgHiui — RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) March 8, 2021

Writers and producers of The Crown watching this interview like #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/yvCgQpVlFx — Steve Gaizick (@Stever_Nation) March 8, 2021

The writers of the Crown knowing that Season 5 just wrote itself#HarryandMeghanonOprah #OprahMeghanHarry #OprahHarryMeghan pic.twitter.com/g16gacoHtO — Candace Blessed 🙏👩‍🔬♥️ (@blessedcandace) March 8, 2021

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry stated that money was never the objective of moving away from the Royal Family. The move was born out of necessity as he was entirely financially cut off by the Royal Family and had to start from scratch.

As a result, he struck multiple deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify to provide financial safety for his family.

Netflix better hire Meghan to play herself on The Crown.



#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/oGqCulvCGo — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) March 8, 2021

#OprahMeghanHarry

The Producer of the crown on their way to negotiate with Meghan Markle and Harry now pic.twitter.com/ujN14Msh2f — Tierney & starboy (@babyface2000ad) March 8, 2021

THE CROWN PRODUCERS BETTER BE WORKING OVERTIME BECAUSE THIS IS WHERE ITS AT. THIS IS THE SEASON FINALE #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/CJTiVrCxr5 — skyerenaee✨ (@skyerenaee1) March 8, 2021

Netflix and The Crown producers watching Oprah do all their research for them #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/7gMA3znGwH — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) March 8, 2021

Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been making waves as people are getting a never-before-seen look at the not-so-glamorous side of being a public figure in the Royal Family.

As for the contents of their Netflix deal, fans may yet have to wait a while to get their hands on it.

