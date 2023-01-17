The Cupcake Guys 2023 release date, air time, cast, and plot

The Roku Channel is kickstarting the new year with a new reality TV series titled The Cupcake Guys.

The forthcoming show will revolve around former NFL teammates Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo, accompanied by their business partner Bryan Hynson. The soon-to-be-released series will feature the sportsmen as they trade in their jerseys to embark on a new journey by starting their own cupcake shop.

The Cupcake Guys is scheduled to run for six episodes and will showcase the entrepreneurs running a business in their hometown of Austin, Texas. The show will tackle various themes including family, friendship, baking, and football.

The Cupcake Guys season 1 will be released on January 18, 2023

The Cupcake Guys season 1 will air with its pilot episode on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, on the Roku channel.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Former NFL teammates Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo are joined by their longtime friend, Bryan Hynson, in opening a franchise of Gigi's Cupcakes in Austin, Texas."

After the former Tennessee Titans linebacker and safety finished their league, they decided they wanted to give entrepreneurship a try. Instead of following in the footsteps of the other athletes, they took a different approach to investments.

The former footballers fell in love with Gigi's Cupcakes, a cupcake shop located in Nashville. This is what pushed them to join their friend Bryan and open a new cupcake store in Austin, Texas. They then started calling themselves the Cupcake Guys.

Prior to the release of the series, the network released a sneak peek of what fans and viewers can expect. The trailer opens with the three men picking up a piping bag and giving viewers a glimpse into their new journey.

The series will give fans and viewers a look into the personal lives of the former professional footballers who have now turned into bakers.

When it comes to social media, they have over 35k followers on Instagram. Their posts include the various cupcake designs and flavors they offer customers. From unicorn-themed cakes to firefighter-themed cakes, they upload pictures and videos of their baked goods. Their social media account also features pictures and videos of them while at work.

Their official website reads:

"Since retiring in 2018, Griffin’s focus has shifted to entrepreneurship, opening up a subsidiary bakery under the Gigi’s Cupcakes franchise outside of his hometown of Austin, Texas with his life-long friends, fellow NFL standout Brian Orakpo and college classmate Bryan Hynson."

It continues:

"Griffin’s magnetic dexterity has served him well throughout the years as a football player, entrepreneur, and most recently the star of a hit Microsoft commercial with his friend and former Titan teammate Brian Orakpo. Griffin resides in Austin, Texas with his wife Shantel and their three children."

The Cupcake Guys will be released on January 18, 2023, on the Roku Channel.

Poll : 0 votes