The Deepest Breath on Netflix: Release date, summary, and more 

Premiering on Friday, July 14, 2023, The Deepest Breath is a captivating Netflix documentary about the world of free diving. Directed and written by Laura McGann, it features Stephen Keenan and Alessia Zecchini, showcasing the remarkable journey of these extraordinary individuals.

The official logline of The Deepest Breath reads:

"Champion and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite different paths they took to meet at pinnacle of the free-diving world. The thrilling rewards and inescapable risks of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean."

Alessia Zecchini is a renowned champion freediver, known for her exceptional skills and accomplishments in the sport. With a passion for exploring the depths of the ocean, she has earned numerous accolades and records. Zecchini's unwavering dedication and remarkable abilities have solidified her status as one of the world's top freedivers.

The Deepest Breath is a captivating documentary that delves into the extraordinary journey of Alessia Zecchini, an Italian freediver, as she sets out to break a world record.

The film offers an intimate profile of Zecchini, showcasing her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence in the challenging world of freediving. With the assistance of safety diver Stephan Keenan, Zecchini faces the thrilling rewards and inescapable risks that come with pushing the boundaries of human capability in the depths of the ocean.

Through breathtaking cinematography and personal interviews, viewers gain insight into Zecchini's intense training regime, her mental and physical preparation, and the sacrifices she makes to achieve her goals. The documentary captures the incredible moments of triumph and the heart-wrenching setbacks that shape Zecchini's journey.

The Deepest Breath goes beyond a mere exploration of the sport, serving as an inspiring testament to human resilience, the pursuit of dreams, and the willingness to confront one's own limits. It highlights the profound connection between passion and risk-taking, leaving audiences awe-inspired and with a renewed appreciation for the beauty and danger of the underwater world.

Everything we know so far about The Deepest Breath

The Deepest Breath premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2023, receiving critical acclaim. Prior to its premiere, Netflix acquired the distribution rights, ensuring its wider reach. The film, directed and written by Laura McGann, showcases her distinct vision.

Production companies Raw TV, Motive Pictures, A24, and Ventureland collaborated to bring the project to life. Producers John Battsek, Sarah Thomson, Jamie D'Alton, and Anne McLoughlin played vital roles in realizing the project. Their dedication is evident in the compelling narrative, vividly capturing Zecchini's pursuit of breaking world records.

Running for 108 minutes, the documentary immerses viewers in the world of freediving and Alessia Zecchini's inspiring journey. Tim Cragg's cinematography captures the ethereal beauty of underwater landscapes, complemented by Julian Hart's seamless editing. Nainita Desai's score adds depth to the storytelling.

This documentary explores the resilience of the human spirit, highlighting Zecchini's triumphs and challenges. It offers a powerful and poignant depiction of her quest, inspiring viewers with her unwavering determination and the risks she takes to achieve her goals.

With its successful Sundance premiere and Netflix's backing, the documentary promises to captivate global audiences while shedding light on the thrilling and perilous world of freediving.

Watch The Deepest Breath, releasing on Friday, July 14, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

