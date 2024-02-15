The Dynasty: New England Patriots - Release Date, Plot, and more 

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is an upcoming documentary series from Apple TV+ that takes a deep dive into the iconic history of the NFL team, New England Patriots.

The Patriots rose to become the most successful team in the history of the NFL between 2000 and 2020 when they established a football dynasty.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots has been directed by the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek. The documentary series takes a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes events that shaped the historic 20-year run of success enjoyed by the Patriots, often referred to as the Brady-Belichick era.

Apple TV+ will release the first two episodes of the trailblazing documentary globally on Friday, February 16, 2024. Viewers can expect a close look at the two-decade dominance by the Patriots, the joys, and most importantly the clashes that took place behind the scenes.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots - Release Date and Time across different time zones

As mentioned before the NFL docuseries will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 16, 2024, as per the Apple TV press release. While Apple TV+ has not confirmed a time for the release, the usual release timings for new shows on the streaming platform is 12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT.

The first two episodes of the 10-part docuseries will premiere together on February 16 and will be followed by two episodes released each subsequent Friday.

The release timing for The Dynasty: New England Patriots may differ based on time zones. Here's a list of the release times of the season premiere of the series:

United Kingdom - 5 am BST

South Korea - 1 pm KST

Brazil - 1 am BRT

India - 9:30 am IST

Japan - 1 pm JST

Australia - 2 pm AEST

The Dynasty: New England Patriots - What to expect from the series?

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were major reasons for the rise of The New England Patriots in the 2000s, leading a two-decade dominance in the league. The upcoming documentary, as the title suggests, explores the football dynasty established by them.

The synopsis of the series as per Apple TV+ reads:

"Go inside the franchise’s 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and key players reveal the road to — and cost of — greatness."

The team won six Super Bowls and appeared in 11, making them joint Super Bowl-winning leaders along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was no easy feat for a team that did not make a substantial mark in the NFL for years, and there was a lot of internal strife involved in the road to victory.

The series, which includes interviews with Robert Kraft (owner of the Pats), Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, provides unmatched access to and insights from former and current Patriots players, coaches and executives.

The include Ty Law, Bill Parcells, Rob Gronkowski, Adam Vinatieri, Drew Bledsoe, Jonathan Kraft, and league officials Roger Goodell, Al Michaels and Howard Bryant.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is based on a book of the same name by Jeff Benedict. It's produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots will premiere with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 16, 2024.

