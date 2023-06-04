The Eric Andre Show season 6 on Adult Swim: Release date, air time, trailer, and more 

Fans of the highly regarded late-night comedy talk show, The Eric Andre Show, can look forward to Season 6 premiering on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am on Adult Swim. With its irreverent and offbeat humor, this show continues to captivate audiences and solidify its reputation as a unique and engaging comedy series.

Hosted by none other than the talented comedian Eric Andre, the show is renowned for its unconventional and unpredictable style, challenging the norms of traditional talk show formats. With its bizarre humor and boundary-pushing segments, The Eric Andre Show offers a refreshing and unique experience for its viewers.

Here is a synopsis of The Eric Andre Show as stated by IMDb,

"Eric Andre tries to host a talk show in a bizarre environment, where he is sometimes the player of pranks and sometimes the victim."

As the upcoming season hits the airwaves, fans can expect more outrageous interviews, absurd skits, and surprises that have become the show's trademark.

Exclusive Sneak Peek of Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show

As the show continues to captivate audiences with its bizarre and unpredictable content, the first look of Season 6 offers a glimpse into the exciting and unconventional humor that awaits.

Eric Andre is joined by a diverse and talented group of co-hosts, including Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the enigmatic "The Fridge Keeper." Additionally, the show welcomes a fresh house band to amplify the entertainment factor.

The lineup of guests for this season is equally impressive, featuring a mix of established stars and rising talents. Viewers can anticipate appearances from renowned individuals such as Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Lil Nas X, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, Cheech Marin, and many others.

With a wide range of personalities gracing the show, each episode promises to deliver a unique and captivating experience. Fans of the show can look forward to the perfect trademark blend of comedy, absurdity, and surprises.

The crew behind the making of The Eric Andre Show

Produced by Abso Lutely Productions, known for their acclaimed works such as "Nathan for You," "Eric Andre: Legalize Everything," "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!," and "Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule." The Eric Andre Show continues the production company's legacy of innovation and unique humor.

The show is helmed by comedian Eric Andre, who is also one of the executive producers of the show and contributes to the overall creative vision. Alongside Andre, there are several other key individuals involved in the production.

Kitao Sakurai serves as the season director, bringing expertise and creative direction to the show's episodes. The executive producing team also includes Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry. Each executive producer plays a crucial role in shaping the show's overall direction, ensuring its comedic tone and distinct style are maintained.

Furthermore, Dan Curry is also the head writer, responsible for overseeing the writing team and crafting the humorous and unconventional content of the show. With their combined efforts, the production team strives to deliver the unique and irreverent humor that has become a trademark of The Eric Andre Show.

Mark your calendars for Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 a.m. to watch The Eric Andre Show premiering on Adult Swim.

