The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Schedule, cast, release date, and what to expect

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the next release for Marvel Studios after WandaVision, which came out on Disney+ in January and concluded this month.

The experimental setting coupled with a mysterious and magical plot garnered praise from the audience and critics alike. So much so that it was rated 8.2 on IMDB and gathered a rating of 91% from Rotten Tomatoes.

After dealing with a more risky genre, Marvel Studios is back to its primary genre, a superhero action thriller, with another much-hyped Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It will be a follow-up to Avengers: Endgame.

Here's what is known so far about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast and characters

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their star-making roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Image via marvel.com)

As evident from the name, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series will follow the adventures of two primary characters, Sam Wilson/Falcon and James "Bucky" Barnes, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively.

Apart from the two, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl will also be reprising their roles as Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo, respectively, from Captain America: Civil War.

Two more significant additions to the cast are Wyatt Russell and famous professional MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre. The former will be playing US Agent John F Walker, another version of Captain America backed by the government, while the name of the character played by St-Pierre will be Georges Batroc.

Don Cheadle, who plays the role of War Machine, is also expected to make a cameo. The cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is as follows:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Sebastian Stan as James "Bucky" Barnes/Winter Soldier

Daniel Bruhl as Helmut Zemo

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker

Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc

Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine ( Cameo)

What to expect from the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel has been great at hiding details of their forthcoming projects. This time again, they have maintained the buzz without revealing much about the plot points. But here are some definite scenarios that fans will see in the series.

Struggle to keep up with the legacy

A tricky situation for Falcon awaits in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Image via marvel.com)

As revealed at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers retired as Captain America by passing the baton to Sam Wilson instead of Bucky. The series will focus on that aspect, as Sam Wilson has to fill up the shoes left empty by the Captain.

Other than this, the duo has to face the government's opposition, who will also contest Wilson's selection as the new Captain America. As seen in the teasers and trailers, the government will appoint its own Captain America.

It will be a tricky situation for Falcon, but it will be fascinating to see this struggle on the small screen.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see the return of Helmut Zemo (Image via Daniel Bruhl/Instagram)

The main antagonist of Captain America: Civil War, Helmut Zemo, played by Daniel Bruhl, was seen in the initial teasers and trailers of the show. His presence has excited a big chunk of fans while also turning on the heat.

Zemo's aim in the show will be the same as the previous one, ending the superheroes. It will be interesting to see how the duo of Sam and Bucky will overcome this threat.

Another returning character from Civil War will be Sharon Carter, played by Emily VanCamp.

Release date and schedule

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have six episodes, each expected to be 40-50 minutes long. This is much longer than the average length of WandaVision's episodes, as revealed by Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios.

Here's a look at the trailer tweeted from the official Twitter handle of Marvel Studios:

☆ More than a symbol ☆ Watch the final trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and start streaming the Six-Episode Event this Friday on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/9jrrrXDF47 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 15, 2021

The first episode is slated to release on March 19th, 2021, with the following episodes releasing on a Friday every week following the initial date. Here's the whole schedule of the show:

Episode 1: March 19th, 2021

March 19th, 2021 Episode 2: March 26th, 2021

March 26th, 2021 Episode 3: April 2nd, 2021

April 2nd, 2021 Episode 4: April 9th, 2021

April 9th, 2021 Episode 5: April 16th, 2021

April 16th, 2021 Episode 6: April 23rd, 2021

