The Floor Season 1: Full list of all contestants

The Floor premiered on Fox on January 2, 2024, and has since gained a lot of traction with viewers. It is modeled after a Dutch game series of the same name. Fronted by Rob Lowe, the game show brings together 81 contestants individually stationed on a floor grid of 81 squares.

Each player has expertise in different trivia categories including History, Technology, Birds, Oscars, Snacks, Books, and many more. At a time, two contestants compete each other head-to-head in trivia duels, with the winner occupying the territory of the loser.

The game progresses until only one remains standing gaining control of the entire floor. After the seventh episode released on February 13, many contestants are sent home packing, and some continue participating in the duels.

Full list of all contestants on The Floor

The Floor season 1 features 81 contestants brought together from all across the US, with exceptional knowledge in different categories. They are stationed in separate spaces of a 9-by-9 grid provided on the studio floor. A player is chosen at random and shown the categories of contestants, whose territories align at the edge of their own.

The selected player then decides who they want to challenge in a trivia duel. The quiz entails challenges such as identifying a series of images, fill missing words, name famous books, names, or quotes, but on a 45-second clock. The first player to run out of time is eliminated and must give up all their territory to the winner.

Notably, multiple guesses are allowed without any penalty, and a player can also pass the question but they must wait for three seconds for the new image or task to be shown. The winner can choose to either challenge another player or return to their grid. If the winner decides to return, another player is chosen at random to continue the duel.

Episode winners:

Name Age Profession State Winner on Eliminated on Jasper 25 Tutor Kansas Episode 1 Episode 6 Tom 38 Tour Guide Pennsylvania Episode 2 Episode 3 Stephanie 40 Retail/Restaurant Manager Texas Episode 3, 4, 5 Episode 6 Steve 59 Media Sales Executive Colorado Episode 4 Episode 5 Sunnie 40 Recruiter Texas Episode 5 Episode 6 Joey 23 Social Media Specialist California Episode 6 Episode 7 Gabriel 38 PhD Student Minnesota Episode 7 In the game

Exited on episode 1

Name Age Profession State Sid 35 Staffing Company CEO Michigan Zai 28 Daycare Teacher Pennsylvania Tory 30 Art Director New York Kat 31 Real Estate Agent Florida Christian 21 Merchandiser Montana Zane 39 Stunt Person North Carolina Josh 46 Travel Consultant Florida

Exited on episode 2

Name Age Profession State Krystal 27 Rehabilitation Coordinator South Carolina Darin 39 Pro Wrestler Minnesota Charles 43 Teacher Florida Natalia 26 Event Producer Florida Greg 59 Insurance Agent Connecticut Anne 48 Artist/Photographer Dakota Kevin 35 Photographer Florida Adinah 28 Artist California

Exited on episode 3

Name Age Profession State Brittany 38 Realtor Pennsylvania Nichole 44 Technician Minnesota Moriah 30 Brand Ambassador Arizona Zennie 28 Operations Director New York Jennifer 39 Non-profit Director North Carolina Sean 39 Engineer Florida James 38 Technical Writer Oregan

Exited on episode 4

Name Age Profession State Eugene 32 Comedian Florida Liz 28 Business Iowa Mondo 37 Teacher Georgia Dani 43 Message Therapist Texas Sarah 34 Assistant Principal Texas Victoria 48 Law Professsor Nebraska Will 26 Broadcasting Producer Georgia Lucas 28 Fitness Trainer Pennsylvania

Exited on episode 5

Name Age Profession State Michelle 56 Hypnotherapist Alaska Hannah 23 Health professional Maine Ross 27 Musician Mississippi Luis 29 Comedian Flordia Alayna 42 Teacher Lousiana Pasquale 32 Yoga Instructor Jersey Khalil 33 Stage Actor Pennsylvania

Exited on episode 6

Name Age Profession State Mark 57 Retired Pennsylvania Sarah 33 Interior Designer Tennessee Cher 37 Editor Georgia Tommy 48 Engineer Illinois Ford 30 Consultant Maryland Mark 47 Marketing Director Ohio

Exited on episode 7

Name Age Profession State David 45 Maintenance Worker New York Adam 37 Creative Director Georgia Annie 33 Marketing Consultant Kansas Angie 53 Advertising and Marketing Executive Texas Michael 34 Sales Manager Florida Chris 29 Social Media Coordinator Arizona David 53 Skin Care Manager Washington

Players in the game who have participated in the duels

Name Age Profession State Gene 40 Theme Park Performer Flordia Jacquelyn 31 Marketing New York Alahna 25 Student Puerto Rico Kaylee 28 Teacher Illinois Lindsey 34 Travel Blogger Washington Claire 29 Plumbing Sales Rep Oklahoma

After seven episodes, only 25 contestants have survived in the game with 18 more yet to be challenged.

Where to watch The Floor?

The Floor season 1 releases new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Fox. Since Fox is a local US broadcast network, it can be accessed easily via antennas and cable TV packages. However, if you're a cord cutter, the show can be streamed on multiple live-streaming platforms.

You can watch Fox on live TV services including Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo. Additionally, new episodes will also be made available to stream on Hulu the next day of its original airing.

What is the prize money of The Floor?

After the end of each episode, the player who wins the most territory takes home $20,000. In case of a tie, the winners have to share the money equally. But the last player standing, who'll be crowned the ultimate winner of the season, gets the whopping cash prize of $250,000. In the upcoming episode 8, titled The Professor, the 25 remaining players will compete to survive.

The Floor season 1 episode 8 will be released on Fox at 9 pm ET on Tuesday, February 20.

