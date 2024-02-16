The Floor Season 1: Full list of all contestants

The Floor premiered on Fox on January 2, 2024, and has since gained a lot of traction with viewers. It is modeled after a Dutch game series of the same name. Fronted by Rob Lowe, the game show brings together 81 contestants individually stationed on a floor grid of 81 squares.
Each player has expertise in different trivia categories including History, Technology, Birds, Oscars, Snacks, Books, and many more. At a time, two contestants compete each other head-to-head in trivia duels, with the winner occupying the territory of the loser.
The game progresses until only one remains standing gaining control of the entire floor. After the seventh episode released on February 13, many contestants are sent home packing, and some continue participating in the duels.
Full list of all contestants on The Floor
The Floor season 1 features 81 contestants brought together from all across the US, with exceptional knowledge in different categories. They are stationed in separate spaces of a 9-by-9 grid provided on the studio floor. A player is chosen at random and shown the categories of contestants, whose territories align at the edge of their own.
The selected player then decides who they want to challenge in a trivia duel. The quiz entails challenges such as identifying a series of images, fill missing words, name famous books, names, or quotes, but on a 45-second clock. The first player to run out of time is eliminated and must give up all their territory to the winner.
Notably, multiple guesses are allowed without any penalty, and a player can also pass the question but they must wait for three seconds for the new image or task to be shown. The winner can choose to either challenge another player or return to their grid. If the winner decides to return, another player is chosen at random to continue the duel.
Episode winners:
Exited on episode 1
Exited on episode 2
Exited on episode 3
Exited on episode 4
Exited on episode 5
Exited on episode 6
Exited on episode 7
Players in the game who have participated in the duels
After seven episodes, only 25 contestants have survived in the game with 18 more yet to be challenged.
Where to watch The Floor?
The Floor season 1 releases new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Fox. Since Fox is a local US broadcast network, it can be accessed easily via antennas and cable TV packages. However, if you're a cord cutter, the show can be streamed on multiple live-streaming platforms.
You can watch Fox on live TV services including Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo. Additionally, new episodes will also be made available to stream on Hulu the next day of its original airing.
What is the prize money of The Floor?
After the end of each episode, the player who wins the most territory takes home $20,000. In case of a tie, the winners have to share the money equally. But the last player standing, who'll be crowned the ultimate winner of the season, gets the whopping cash prize of $250,000. In the upcoming episode 8, titled The Professor, the 25 remaining players will compete to survive.
The Floor season 1 episode 8 will be released on Fox at 9 pm ET on Tuesday, February 20.
