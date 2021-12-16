'The Goldbergs' cast list: Sean Giambrone, Wendi McLendon-Covey return in popular ABC drama

The Goldbergs has been a staple show for the ABC network over the years. The period comedy follows the colorful family of The Goldbergs from the perspective of a young member of the family as he recounts his growing years with dysfunctional members.

The Goldbergs has aired eight full seasons so far and a ninth season is underway. The show has been on a halt since December 1, 2021, and is set to return for the new year. The ninth season is the first one not to feature George Segal since the actor died recently; the rest of the family remains the same as of now.

The first episode of season 9 is a tribute to him where he was featured in flashbacks.

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Sean Giambrone plays the pop culture obsessed teenager in the Goldberg family. He is supposed to be a semi-autobographical character.

The actor has, so far, done an excellent job in portraying the youngest member of the Goldberg family. Giambrone is known for earlier works like Disney's Kim Possible. He is also known for lending his voice in some very popular films like The Emoji Movie, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Clarence, and Harley Quinn.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Wendi McLendon-Covey plays the controlling and hyper matriarch of the family. The veteran actress brings life to the role of the overprotective mother and is a well known figure with many credits under her belt like Bridesmaids, Rules of Engagement, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Bewitched, Hello My Name Is Doris, What Men Want, and The Single Moms Club, among many others. She is also known for her role in Comedy Central's Reno 911.

Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg

The tough patriarch of the family is portrayed by Jeff Garlin, who brings the gruff and sore character of the 1980s father figure to life.

The veteran actor is known for the much acclaimed HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Other roles he has done include Daddy Day Care, Sleepover, Safety Not Guaranteed, The Rocker, Full Frontal, Senseless, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, among many others.

The supporting cast of 'The Goldbergs'

Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, AJ Michalka, Sam Lerner, Patton Oswalt, Judd Hirsch and Dan Fogler form the rest of the cast of The Goldbergs.

The show will return after the New Year with the rest of the episodes for season 9.

