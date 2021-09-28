'The Guilty' full cast list: Meet Jake Gyllenhaal and others from Netflix thriller

Netflix is going all in with true crime series and thrillers this year and Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty is one of them. A remake of the 2018 Danish film by the same name, The Guilty, is a crime thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

A demoted police detective turned 911 operator on a mission - to save the abducted woman on an L.A. highway before it's too late. A gritty performance by the oh-so-reliable Jake Gyllenhaal as Joe Baylor as he races against time while the entire city is going up in flames.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's The Guilty.

The Star Cast of 'The Guilty'

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and screenplay by Nic Pizzolatto, The Guilty stars the best of Hollywood - Jake Gyllenhaal, Christina Vidal and Adrian Martinez along with Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Eli Goree, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard as voice actors.

When will 'The Guilty' release?

The Guilty premiered this year at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received positive reviews from critics. It was released globally on September 24, 2021 and is set to release on the streaming service Netflix on October 1, 2021. Viewers can stream the movie at 12.30 pm (IST) on any device with a Netflix subscription.

Trailer for 'The Guilty'

The trailer for The Guilty was released earlier this month and it left viewers asking for more. A nail-biting thriller with a gripping plot and let's not forget Jake Gyllenhaal and his amazing acting skills, the movie is bound to leave you astonished.

The Guilty's synopsis by Netflix reads:

"A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations – and reckonings."

A thriller worth binging this weekend, give The Guilty a try!

