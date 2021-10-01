'The Guilty': Netflix's latest crime thriller that will have you hooked till the very end 

Netflix dropped its much-awaited crime-thriller, The Guilty, today. The Jake Gyllenhaal starrer is a remake of a Danish film of the same name (Den skyldige). The movie was released in 2018 and earned high praise from critics.

The Guilty, directed by Antoine Faqua, follows a single evening in the 911 operating room where Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal), a recently demoted police officer, is answering distressed calls during wildfire season in Los Angeles.

This is a thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat throughout. Jake Gyllenhaal delivers a compelling performance, making viewers go through a rollercoaster of emotions with him.

'The Guilty' : A Review

The Guilty appears to be stressful from the very second it rolls in. With California going up in flames due to wildfire season, the 911 operating room is busy with emergency calls all over. After answering numerous distress calls, Baylor receives a troubling call from a woman who has been kidnapped. After managing to get as many details as possible, Baylor tries to help the woman by contacting different units as her abductor is constantly on the run.

The plot twist is bound to leave viewers in absolute shock, only to further learn about the actual reason behind Joe Baylor's demotion. The movie, which was filmed mid-pandemic, delivers stunning cinematography with intense tones, simple yet direct dialogs and a brilliant performance by Jake Gyllenhaal. What makes it even more interesting is that the entire filming was done in two rooms, with Gyllenhaal appearing the most on screen, supported by other actors over phone calls.

The storyline of The Guilty unravels smoothly even with just one setting, one face and all the disturbing twists and turns it has to offer.

In addition to Jake Gyllenhaal, viewers will also get to see and hear Hollywood's finest - Christina Vidal, Ethan Hawke, Adrian Martinez, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, Eli Goore and many others.

With brilliant direction, the perfect script, stunning performances and amazing visuals, The Guilty is definitely a must-watch this weekend. Stream it on Netflix and join the hype!

Edited by Prem Deshpande

