'The Guilty': Who is Christina Vidal? 'Taina' star recollects learning curve as a teenager 

As viewers await the release of Netflix's upcoming crime thriller, The Guilty, it's time to get to know one of the leads, Christina Vidal, a bit better. Christina is portraying the role of Sergeant Denise Wade in the thriller, opposite Hollywood heartthrob Jake Gyllenhaal.

From starring as the lead in Nickelodean's show Taina, and ABC's United We Fall, to popular movies like Freaky Friday, Vidal has come a long way. It's time to dive in and learn a bit about Christina Vidal as we await the release of her upcoming movie, The Guilty.

Christina Vidal's personal life

Born and raised in New York, Christina Vidal has her ancestral roots in Puerto Rico. As a lover of music and acting, Vidal joined a girl group Gemstone as a teenager, and later decided to move to Florida to begin her acting career.

Her first acting role was in Michael J. Fox starrer Life with Mikey as Angie Vega, after one of her teachers motivated her to audition for the role. The role made her the first Puerto Rican child actress to play a lead in an American film. Since then, she has appeared in various TV shows and movies, earning a name for herself in Hollywood.

In 2016, Christina Vidal tied the knot with actor Marcus Mitchell, best known for his roles in movies like Step Up: High Water and Making Moves. The couple have two children together, and seem very much in love.

Christina Vidal in Nickelodean's 'Taina'

Back in the day, Nickelodean was all about teen sitcoms and so was the show Taina. Starring Christina Vidal as Taina herself, the show revolved around a young teen with a big dream of becoming a successful singer and actress. The features Taina and her best friend Renee Jones as they attend the Manhattan High School of the Performing Arts. The show also reunites them with an old friend from school, Lamar.

Like every teen drama, it had two best friends attending the same school and their arch-nemesis chasing the same dream. What made the series engaging back then was that every episode featured Taina daydreaming of superstardom.

The show was a favorite among viewers as it related to the audience, yet it went off air after just two seasons. Later, it was revealed that few observations were made by the network - it only appealed to girls, and production cost them tons of money. Apparently, these were the two major factors that led the network to make the ultimate decision and put an end to the popular show.

When asked about the show's cancelation, Taina (Christina Vidal) herself said:

“I was just partying, I was late at times – sometimes unprepared. My attitude wasn’t great, I was exhausted and I was a kid trying to be responsible at work, but also being a teenager and going through normal teenager things.”

Well, she can't be blamed for being a teenager, right?

Christina Vidal in Netflix's 'The Guilty'

The upcoming Netflix movie is a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name, starring Jakob Cedergren. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and screenplay by Nic Pizzolatto, The Guilty has a star studded cast of Jake Gyllenhaal, Christina Vidal and Adrian Martinez; along with Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Eli Goree, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard as voice actors.

The premise revolves around a demoted, police detective-turned-911 operator on a mission - to save the woman abducted on an L.A. highway, before it's too late. In this thrilling race-against-time, Jake Gyllenhaal is seen as Joe Baylor, with Christina Vidal as Sergeant Denise Wade, and Adrian Martinez as Manny.

The movie is set to hit the streaming service, Netflix, on October 1, 2021 at 12.30 pm (IST).

The official synopsis reads:

"A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations – and reckonings."

It's time to turn on the reminders because nobody wants to be guilty of not binging The Guilty this weekend on Netflix!

