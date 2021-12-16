'The Hand of God' ending explained: How Fabietto grapples with his grief

Sorrentino's The Hand of God is an autobiographical story of the director's teen years spent in Naples, Italy. The award-winning Italian drama film stars Filippo Scotti in the lead, with Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, and Luisa Ranieri.

The Hand of God was screened at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, and it won the Grand Jury Prize, with Filippo Scotti being the recipient of the Marcello Mastroianni Award. The film has also been selected at the 94th Academy Awards, under the category of "Best International Feature Film".

Summary of 'The Hand of God'

The Hand of God is an autobiographical film about Sorrentino's teen years spent in Naples. The film is mainly a look back to a summer from his life where a series of events occur that makes the protagonist Fabietto grow up almost overnight and find direction in his life.

The film deals with the themes of se*ual fantasies, identity, relationships, and finding direction in life. It explores Fabietto's relationship with his parents and extended family, his dream of becoming a filmmaker, and of course, the central tenet of the movie, Diego Maradona joining the Naples football team.

However, when a tragedy occurs in Fabietto's life, he has to find a way to navigate his grief and make meaning in his life.

How does the movie end?

When Fabietto's parents are killed in an accident, Fabietto spirals into grief and does things he never thought he would. He befriends a local scoundrel, his first real friend, and has his first se*ual encounter with an old widowed neighbor. In the film's final scenes, Fabietto has a long conversation with a filmmaker called Antonio Capuano about filmmaking.

Capuano asks him what story he has to tell, which sets him apart from the rest. He tells Fabietto that cinema is a distraction and an excited Fabietto says that it is exactly what he wants. Impressed by the boy, Capuano asks him not to go to Rome and seek him out so that the two can make films together. However, Fabietto does go to Rome. The movie's final scene shows him on a train bound for Rome.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Hand of God is an intensely personal story. Sorrentino opens up about his life with this film, and it almost feels like a deep dive into a personal diary. Watch The Hand of God now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar