The internet is out to get James Charles after allegations of "s*xting" a 16-year-old spread like wildfire

Twitter users have been flocking to James Charles' social media account after allegations of the internet personality grooming a 16-year-old-boy went viral on social media.

Charles was quick to respond with a statement on Twitter, mentioning that all the allegations made towards him were "completely false." Charles stated that the 16-year-old boy had misled him by stating that he was 18 years old.

Charles stated that he grew suspicious of the 16-year-old's age and inquired about it. After finding out the boy's age, Charles claimed that he apologized to the boy. The entire situation has blown up on social media, with netizens split on the matter.

Twitter users react to James Charles

Charles confirmed in his statement that he is neither "victim-blaming" the 16-year-old nor is he implying himself to be the victim. Twitter has been filled with reactions, both for and against James Charles.

One half of the Twitter community believes that James Charles is telling the truth, whereas the other half feels that James Charles is at fault and should be "canceled."

Here are a few reactions on Twitter:

yet another bullshit statement, i don’t believe you whatsoever. the kid clearly looked shaken up, and you have a history of doing this it seems like. this won’t be swept under the rug and we won’t forget. — 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐬 🕸 (@kaayhay_) February 26, 2021

you shouldn’t feel the need to ask someone for a passport or ID every time you meet someone new. he said he was 18 and he already looks older then that, it’s not his fault. — Lyla x (@LylaWhiteley) February 28, 2021

But he is, he’s making excuses for his actions and moving on like nothing happened — Dominique (@down4ue) March 6, 2021

Damn...there’s a lot of comments calling him a groomer...I saw the videos and I believe the teen said he was 18 first....why do you think he didn’t show the beginning of the convo.. ppl are always out to gain clout or destroy someone’s reputation — Wendy Ayala (@NovaCT5) March 5, 2021

You mean he made excuses. A notepad excuse for the seriousness of this is not gonna be good enough. — Phoebe Eden (@Eden07995195) March 5, 2021

Why are you trying to defend somebody who groomed and had sexual convos with minors?? — 🖤 Kris 🖤 (@duckiethigh) March 5, 2021

y’all need to learn what this word means instead of throwing it around like candy in twitter. james is in the wrong but the other person lied about his age and purposely set him up exactly like the previous false stories about him after tati’s vid — Ray (@vdidntask) March 5, 2021

I will never understand how people still idolize this person with all the shit he’s done... but if it’s someone else who gets accused of the same thing (grooming)... they get cancelled so quickly... 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Edward Gutierrez (@eduardo_vale123) March 5, 2021

With all the commotion that has taken place on Twitter, the best solution would be a detailed investigation into the matter. Grooming a 16-year-old is a grave crime that requires severe sanction.

The entire controversy had mellowed down before James Charles' recent return to social media restarted the debate on Twitter.

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: James Charles returns to Internet following allegations he allegedly sexted 16-year-old boy. Since then, other fans have come forward with allegations James allegedly pressured them into sending nudes. James denied allegations in notesapp apology. pic.twitter.com/If6SJW5etG — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2021

Ya’ll really have no idea what grooming is and it shows. — Brianna Ulery (@brianna_ulery) March 6, 2021

Last time James was accused he had proof and now that a kid lied about his age it's still his fault? Like the kid was filming from another phone when in reality if James actually knew that the kid was 16 the kid would have screen shotted from his actual phone. — Littleprincess127 (@bettyw127) March 6, 2021

He did — SydneyHoone28 (@hoone28) March 6, 2021

Yes yes yes. Ppl cancelled him r ppl that still enjoy southpark and family guy . Shane got canceled for the same dark humour. James literally has victims — Siouxsie Wild (@unicorndazzles) March 6, 2021

They areee look at this screen recording I took. The comments talking about the situation say ‘Error’ while I can see the replies to the other comments. Yikes... pic.twitter.com/Ikyq5O1sm1 — gen (@gen01147816) March 5, 2021

right he literally victimized himself and then said "I'm not victim blaming" — Amaila (@extratinnie) March 5, 2021

Those who do not believe James Charles think that the internet personality is making a return to social media to take attention off the scenario. Charles' most ardent fans believe he has taken a brilliant step by carrying on his life because the allegations are false.