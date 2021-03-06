The internet is out to get James Charles after allegations of "s*xting" a 16-year-old spread like wildfire

Twitter users have been flocking to James Charles' social media account after allegations of the internet personality grooming a 16-year-old-boy went viral on social media.
Charles was quick to respond with a statement on Twitter, mentioning that all the allegations made towards him were "completely false." Charles stated that the 16-year-old boy had misled him by stating that he was 18 years old.
Charles stated that he grew suspicious of the 16-year-old's age and inquired about it. After finding out the boy's age, Charles claimed that he apologized to the boy. The entire situation has blown up on social media, with netizens split on the matter.
Twitter users react to James Charles
Charles confirmed in his statement that he is neither "victim-blaming" the 16-year-old nor is he implying himself to be the victim. Twitter has been filled with reactions, both for and against James Charles.
One half of the Twitter community believes that James Charles is telling the truth, whereas the other half feels that James Charles is at fault and should be "canceled."
Here are a few reactions on Twitter:
With all the commotion that has taken place on Twitter, the best solution would be a detailed investigation into the matter. Grooming a 16-year-old is a grave crime that requires severe sanction.
The entire controversy had mellowed down before James Charles' recent return to social media restarted the debate on Twitter.
Those who do not believe James Charles think that the internet personality is making a return to social media to take attention off the scenario. Charles' most ardent fans believe he has taken a brilliant step by carrying on his life because the allegations are false.