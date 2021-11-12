The King's Affection, episode 10: Ji Eun resigns as royal tutor after Lee Hwi hands a transfer order

Ji Eun's confession did not get a positive response in The King's Affection, episode 10. At the end of the last episode, audiences saw Ji Eun (Ro Woon) confess his love to Lee Hwi irrespective of the Crown Prince's gender.

He believed that he was in love with a young man, and did not care about any untoward consequences. The truth was that the Crown Prince was switched at a young age with his twin sister. She now duped the entire kingdom and the only ones who knew the truth were her two close aides and her cousin Hyun.

She is originally the palace maid Dam I that Ji Eun had met as young boy, and fell in love with at first sight. One might have guessed that the duplicitous Crown Prince would accept Ji Eun's feelings for this very reason. However, she didn't.

Fake crown prince rejects Ji Eun's confession to keep her identity safe in The King's Affection, episode 10

The fake crown prince was shocked upon hearing the confession of love from Ji Eun. She did kiss him while he was asleep, but hadn't expected him to recall the same as he was drunk. She did not instantly reject his confession in The King's Affection, episode 10 either.

Instead, she thought it over and decided to gift Ji Eun a good day before handing him a letter of transfer. She took him out on a date, had a meal with him and spent some quality time with him before confessing that she would not be able to take his love seriously.

She also explained in The King's Affection, episode 10, that she would accept the proposal put forward by the Grand Queen Dowager. She will be ready for the Crown Princess selection. Of course, the fact that it would put her in a difficult spot is something that she hasn't addressed yet.

For one, the palace is rushing with the Crown Princess selection in The King's Affection, episode 10, because they want an heir ready to take over if and when necessary. The King would, of course, hesitate considering the animosity between him and the Left State Chancellor. The man is also the Crown Prince's maternal grandfather and hopes to be the kingmaker soon.

The politics behind the scenes are intense in The King's Affection, episode 10, and Lee Hwi's duplicity puts her in extreme danger from her own family. After all, her grandfather was the man who had wanted Dam I killed in the first place. Ji Eun's father was the one who eliminated the original Crown Prince who was mistaken for Dam I due to his get up.

By rejecting Ji Eun's confession and his feelings, Lee Hwi wanted to ensure both of their safety. She expected Ji Eun to be understanding of her decision in The King's Affection, episode 10, but he handed in his resignation instead. This was not surprising though.

He was never interested in politics or carrying favors with the noblemen. All he had wanted to do was treat poor people like he had promised Dam I.

Will fate bring the two back together after the incidents that occurred in The King's Affection, episode 10?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul