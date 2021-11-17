'The King's Affection' Episode 12: Ji Eun learns truth behind Crown Prince’s real identity

In The King's Affection Episode 12, the King decided to dethrone Crown Prince Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin) and angered the Left State Councilor. Despite the danger the decision entailed, the King announced the new ruling because he wanted to keep a promise to his dead wife.

The King had always known that Lee Hwi was not his son. He overheard a conversation between his late wife and Dam I, who had by then taken on the identity of her brother Lee Hwi.

Dam I was killed by Left State Councilor's lieutenant who had mistaken him for the prince, as they were identical twins. The King had always been against Lee Hwi because he knew the truth, and he said as much to her in The King's Affection Episode 12.

Dam I is wounded when on the run with Ji Eun in 'The King's Affection' Episode 12

Lee Hwi accepted her father's decision. She was heartbroken that he knew the truth and yet did not show signs of it. She also confessed that he was one of the people she had hated the most in the palace.

Her grandfather, the Left State Councilor, had other ideas. He wanted to remove the King from his throne and award it to his grandson. His dreams of being the kingmaker had not waned, and that is why he planned to poison the King.

The King was, however, aware of this plan. He planned to rescue Dam I once she was deposed and keep her safe at a place that was vetted by his men. He also took the help of Dam I's cousin Hyun to plan her escape in The King's Affection Episode 12.

At the time of escape, however, the King's men couldn't successfully retrieve Dam I from the company of men that she kept. These were men paid by her grandfather, and they were well-trained. So Hyun and his men failed to protect Dam I despite all their efforts. She had to step out on her own and was almost caught. It was Ji Eun (Ro Woon) who had helped her.

Despite Dam I's refusal to accept his confession, Ji Eun stuck around. He also saw the escape plan flop and that is why he intervened. This time, Dam I was dressed as a noble family woman in The King's Affection Episode 12, and Ji Eun assumed that she was undercover to avoid attention.

She tried to tell him the truth about her identity, but she was shot and wounded before she could. It was while Ji Eun tried to treat her wounds that she revealed the truth.

Audiences will have to wait for the next episode of The King's Affection to know how Ji Eun reacts to the information.

