The King's Affection episode 13: Lee Hwi abandons Ji Eun and his love for his safety

The King's Affection episode 13 started with Lee Hwi, or rather, Dam I (Park Eun Bin) confessing the truth to Ji Eun (Ro Woon). Not completely perhaps, but she did reveal that she was not the real crown prince. She explained that her twin brother had died while they were young, so she had no choice but to take his place.

She left out the details regarding witnessing Ji Eun's father kill her friend when she was a teenager. She also didn't reveal that she was Dam I, the girl that Ji Eun had fallen in love with at first sight with in The King's Affection.

The two spent the night together while on the run from Ji Eun's father and her grandfather. However, they were unsuccessful at breaking clean with their escape. Instead, what awaited her and Ji Eun was bad news.

The King is poisoned and the fake Lee Hwi is forced to take over in The King's Affection episode 13

Dam I and Lee Hwi's grandfather planned treason in The King's Affection. He poisoned the King, killing him just to ensure that his grandson would take over the throne. Of course, he framed an opponent for the King's death. He used this opportunity to recall the Crown Prince from exile.

He also blackmailed Dam I in The King's Affection. He told her that if she were to go against any of his plans, he would attack everyone around her, including her royal tutor, Ji Eun. The moment she heard this, Dam I decided that she would not let harm befall him and that's why she agreed to become the next king in The King's Affection.

She put forth her set of conditions to her grandfather in The King's Affection. Dam I had survived this long, but can she continue to fool everyone now? Especially considering she will now be forced to get married. Her grandfather wanted the King to concentrate on bringing forth an heir, because he wanted to use the heir as a bargaining chip in the future.

After all, this was exactly what worked with the late king as well. So it's no surprise that he would attempt to use the same technique with Lee Hwi. The King's Affection will soon see a woman take the throne as a man. The only question now is- how long she can keep up the act?

What awaits her when this secret spills is death, and that makes viewers wonder, is this headed towards a tragedy more than a romantic melodrama?

Ji Eun is heartbroken and scared for Dam I's life. He had hoped to get away from the palace and in his mindhe had built a simple life for the two of them. So when he realized that Dam I didn't intend to disobey her grandfather, he could do nothing but hope to protect her in The King's Affection.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider