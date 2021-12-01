The King's Affection episode 15: Ji Eun and Dam I agree to face consequences, continue their romance

The King's Affection, episode 15, saw Dam I and Ji Eun continue their romantic interlude despite the dangers on the horizon. The two believed they could face the future together, despite the possibility of Dam I’s secret getting revealed.

The two tried their best to keep their relationship under wraps in The King's Affection, but Ji Eun’s father seemed aware of Dam I’s truth already. He saw his son hug Dam I dressed as the King. He was worried about his son’s future, and he also seemed aware that his actions had consequences, ones he had to face as his son witnessed.

Ji Eun’s father also worried that his son might go against the Left State Chancellor and publicize his criticism. For now, he decided to keep his son close to him and not make a hasty decision in The King's Affection.

Ji Eun decided to return home after his father helped him return to the palace. Now, with his increased interest in serving by the King’s (Queen’s) side in The King's Affection, he continued to stay with his father.

When will Ji Eun learn about Dam I in The King's Affection?

Ji Eun's father's suspicions grew after he spotted an acupuncture spot on Dam I's neck in The King's Affection. He verified his suspicions with a doctor, and then he also thought back to the time when he had shot an arrow at a young girl. He began to wonder if that was Dam I. He even asked his son if he met his childhood crush Dam I again.

He was curious to know if his son was aware of the King’s secret. While Ji Eun knew that Lee Hwi was indeed a woman and the twin sister of the former Crown Prince, he was unaware that she was Dam I, the young girl he had fallen for at first sight in The King's Affection.

Ji Eun continued to believe that Dam I had died outside the palace due to some unknown illness. So his reaction to the truth is something that audiences must look forward to in the upcoming episodes of The King’s Affection.

In addition to this, The King's Affection must also answer an important question. What will happen to the Queen? Dam I as Lee Hwi was forced to marry the daughter of a counselor who supported her grandfather.

As a woman in The King's Affection, who was not inclined towards another woman sexually, the King and Queen have no future. It must also be noted that a woman who was once a Queen cannot attain freedom from royal life easily.

So it will be interesting to see how the Queen's future panned out in the future episodes of The King's Affection. The episode also saw Hyun meet Ji Eun after a while, but their bond is strained over Dam I.

Hyun had also revealed that the woman he had been in love with all along was Dam I. Now that Hyun knew he had no chance with Dam I, would he go against her and help his brother take over the throne?

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha