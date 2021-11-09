The King's Affection, episode 9: Ji Eun confesses love for the Crown Prince, is unaware of Lee Hwi's truth

The King's Affection, episode 9, ended on a rather shocking note. Crown Prince Lee Hwi's (Park Eung Bin) royal tutor Ji Eun (Ro Woon) confessed that he was in love with the Crown Prince.

At the time, he was not aware of the truth behind the Crown Prince's identity. How Lee Hwi would react to this heartfelt confession is something that the K-Drama will reveal in upcoming episodes.

Ji Eun's dream of kissing the Crown Prince was in fact real in The King's Affection, episode 9

In The King's Affection, episode 9, Ji Eun repeatedly had dreams where he saw the Crown Prince kiss him while he was asleep. At the moment, Ji Eun believed that the Crown Prince was a man, and he was unsure if he was really attracted to another man.

The dreams recurred in The King's Affection, episode 9, and it was only when he went to the part of the palace where he and Dam I rested did he remember the truth. Ji Eun and Lee Hwi grabbed a drink after a get-together at the same place where he used to hang out with Dam I. It was here that the Crown Prince, or rather, Dam I, who acted as the prince for years, showed her affection.

Dam I switched places with her twin brother when they were children, and after his tragic death, she took his place as the Crown Prince. Only her two close aides and her cousin Hyun knew the truth. So despite his confusion in The King's Affection, episode 9, Ji Eun realized that he was in love with his student.

He was certain that his student also returned his affection when he recalled that he was kissed that night. Yet, his confession in The King's Affection, episode 9, may not be accepted.

Will Lee Hwi get married in The King's Affection, episode 9?

The episode also saw Lee Hwi's grandmother and Queen Dowager suggest that they look for a Crown Princess. Lee Hwi's maternal grandfather, who is also the Left State Councilor, took to the suggestion keenly.

He had a fair idea of who he wanted to match up with as Crown Prince, and he saw this as an opportunity. However, marriage would mean the revelation of Lee Hwi's truth. Not even the King was aware that the Crown Prince was, after all, a princess.

So the only path left for Lee Hwi to take was to follow the directions of the Left State Councilor. This is also what Lee Hwi had done from the beginning, making Lee Hwi's decision not so surprising. What is surprising, however, is the fact that Lee Hwi was moved enough by Ji Eun to kiss him in the first place.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For a moment in The King's Affection, episode 9, Lee Hwi let her guard down as she trusted him more than anyone else. He was the same young boy who had befriended her and translated a book for her. He was her first love, and that feeling was rekindled. The question now is will Lee Hwi be able to face the consequences?

Edited by Danyal Arabi