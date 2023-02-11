The Last of Us episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Five consecutive heartbreaks can devastate a person, but The Last of Us is already preparing to wreck us emotionally for the sixth time. Episode 6 will be released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Joel and Ellie have gotten closer after being on the receiving end of several mishaps, and it's safe to say that both finally started to understand each other better than when they first met. As of now, Ellie is humanity's last hope, and Joel is still looking for his brother Tommy.

They were en route to Wyoming via Kansas City when they were ambushed by a couple of bandits who belonged to a resistance military movement against FEDRA. They were led by Kathleen, who is on the lookout for a sibling duo named Henry and Sam.

What to expect for The Last of Us episode 6?

The Last of Us upcoming episode is titled Kin. Craig Mazin wrote the script, and Jeremy Webb is the director.

Check out the official preview of the episode below:

In the above video, we learn that Joel and Ellie finally make it to the snowy state of Wyoming, where Joel will finally reunite with his long-lost brother Tommy. After witnessing the tragic events in Kansas City, Ellie opens up to Joel. Neither of them talks about it often, but they have defiantly gotten closer than before.

There is some tension between Joel and Tommy, which will be a subject in this episode. Some new faces will show up, and Ellie's character will see further development. She has already fired a gun a couple of times and isn't afraid to kill for survival. Joel sees Sarah in Ellie and will try to protect her no matter what.

Lastly, a new character in the preview says to Ellie:

"Be careful who you put your faith in. The only people who can betray us are the ones we trust."

It is undoubtedly a hard-hitting line, but the context won't be clear until after the episode has aired.

What happened in the previous episode of The Last of Us?

Episode 5 of The Last of Us hits like a brick wall with the story of Henry and Sam. For context, Henry and Sam are siblings with a target on their backs. Kathleen is hunting for them because Henry murdered her brother, who was also the former leader of the resistance army.

Sam is deaf and mute and is just eight years old. He communicates in sign language. The siblings ran into Joel and Ellie and quickly understood that they all had the same objective: leaving Kansas City. The resistance force attacks them all after they all come close to surviving. The infected attacked them horribly, but they thankfully managed to escape.

We even witnessed a bloater for the first time in this episode. Sadly, Henry and Sam could not make it out of Kansas City alive. Sam turned after getting bitten by a clicker in the ambush the previous night. Henry shot his brother to death and then took his own life.

The four once again became two at the end of this heartbreaking episode.

The Last of Us, episode 6 will be released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes