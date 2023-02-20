The Last of Us episode 7 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

The Last of Us episode 7 will be released on February 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. Every episode of the show has managed to emotionally wreck even the toughest viewers, and the show is being celebrated as one of the greatest stories ever told on TV.

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles as Joel and Ellie respectively. The series chronicles the story of the duo, who have teamed up to retrieve the dead planet destroyed by the "Cordyceps," a fungal infection that spread like fire twenty years prior to the events in the show.

With the release of six episodes already, Joel and Ellie are finally starting to feel like a father-daughter duo, even though they are not related. They have cared for each other from the very start but have had a hard time showing it.

The Last of Us episode 7 will dig deeper into Ellie's backstory

The upcoming episode of The Last of Us will be titled Left Behind. It is directed by Liza Johnson and written by Neil Druckmann.

Here is the official preview of the episode released by HBO,

The preview reveals that the story of Ellie's origin will be shown in detail in the upcoming episode. Before joining Joel, she was a student at FEDRA's school in Boston QZ. She is shown jogging with her friends on a basketball court and hanging out with a girl her age, to whom she looks pretty close.

Ellie had previously mentioned to Joel that she has killed someone before, and we might witness the same story, hinted at in the preview, building up to her first hunt. She is even seen hanging out with her friend in an abandoned mall infested with clickers. According to Ellie, her first kill was in this very same mall, but she claimed that she was alone.

As is evident, this episode will give us many answers and is also likely to serve as a base for Ellie's character.

What to happened in the previous episode of The Last of Us?

Something good happened in episode 6 of The Last of Us, with Joel finally meeting Tommy in Wyoming. He even learned that Tommy is now settled in the hamlet and is expecting a child with his wife Maria. Joel's mental health is deteriorating, and he opens up to Tommy about it.

He even informs his brother that Ellie was immune to the infection and requested that he take her to the Fireflies Medical Center. Tommy agrees to help them and decides to leave with Ellie in the morning. However, when Ellie realizes Joel is not going to accompany her anymore, they have a huge argument and say hurtful things to each other. Joel realizes his mistake and remembers his dead daughter and sees Sarah in Ellie for the first time ever.

In the morning, Joel returns to his senses, and the duo leaves the hamlet together for the medical center. Upon reaching the place, they realize that the university the medical center was in has been abandoned. While leaving the place, they get attacked by a couple of goons, and Joel is stabbed.

The episode ends with Joel falling off the horse after losing consciousness and Ellie shedding tears for her friend, who is more like a father figure now.

