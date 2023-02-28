The Last of Us episode 8 release date, air time, trailer, and more details

HBO's The Last of Us is intertwined with a terribly tragic storyline with some wholesome moments. It will go down in history as one of the greatest shows ever made and perhaps the best video game-adapted show of all time. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie on the show, has been brilliant and completely on par with fellow actor Pedro Pascal.

The next episode will mark the second last episode of season 1. It will air on Sunday, March 5, at 9.00 pm ET, 8.00 pm CT, and 6.00 pm PT on HBO and HBO Max. To fans' joy, HBO announced that The Last of Us will get a second season, and viewers can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

The show revolves around Ellie and Joel, who didn't meet in the most pleasant conditions. In fact, they met during an era when humanity was an afterthought and the earth was vanquished by a deadly fungal disease.

The Last of Us episode 8 has been titled When We Are in Need

The clip sees that Joel is still dangling between life and death after getting stabbed by a goon in episode 7. Ellie is trying her best to restore his health but is beginning to lose hope.

She crosses paths with another group of men who inform her that Joel won't survive. They even give her an opportunity to join them and continue the journey. The episode will also tap into Ellie's vicious side as she is seen carrying heavy guns and firing them relentlessly. Fans can expect a violent bullet storm in the snow.

It is yet to be seen whether the new characters who appear have good intentions or not. Rest assured, Ellie is prepared for the worst. The only thing on her mind right now is saving Joel, a father figure who wouldn't think twice about giving his own life to protect her.

This episode is directed by Liza Johnson and written by Neil Druckmann.

What happened in the previous episode of The Last of Us?

The previous episode of The Last of Us titled Left Behind showed us a detailed back story of Ellie.

Joel is seen bleeding to death, while the episode takes a closer look at Ellie's time at the Boston QZ. FEDRA has been training her to work for them in the future, with the help of vigorous exercise routines and more.

Most of the episode covers the story of her time with her best friend Riley. One night, Ellie and Riley sneak out of their room and head to a mall, where they have the time of their lives. Viewers also learn that Ellie has feelings for Riley as they share a kiss.

Unfortunately, both of them get attacked by a clicker. They fight it off and Ellie even manages to take it down with a knife but it is too late. Both of them get bitten, but Ellie does not know yet that she is immune.

The Last of Us episode 8 will air on Sunday, March 5, on HBO and HBO Max at 9.00 pm ET, 8.00 pm CT, and 6.00 pm PT.

Poll : 0 votes