The Law Cafe Ending Explained: Jung-ho and Yoo-ri get their happy ending, but after a death scare

Yu-ri has been against the Dohan group since the beginning of The Law Cafe. The last episode of this K-drama, starring Lee Seung-gi and Lee Se-young, is out, and it resolves the conflicts that had risen in the initial episodes. The show is about a young prosecutor and a lawyer doing their best to bring corrupt conglomerate owners to justice.

Yu-ri’s father had died in an industrial accident, but the blame for the accident was placed on him. It was an incident that also resulted in a huge loss for others, but the company he had worked for had never been blamed. This is why she became a lawyer, and at present, she works from a cafe that she had set up.

Yu-ri and Pyun-woong’s animosity in The Law Cafe

Over the course of the show, it is revealed that Jung-ho is the grandson of the owner of the Dohan group. When he learns how his family hurt Yu-ri, he decides to break up with her and takes on the burden of outing his family and the company for their corrupt practices.

He doesn’t inform Yu-ri about his intentions in The Law Cafe. But a few years later, when he bumps into her coincidentally, their relationship is rekindled, and revelations are made one after another. The finale is a run-up to how the two of them resolve their conflicts.

One of the biggest reasons for their worries in The Law Cafe is the current CEO of Dohan, Lee Pyun-woong. He is not someone to be trifled with, yet Yu-ri manages to do just that through one of her cases. After this, she repeatedly butts heads with Pyun-woong despite warnings from Jung-ho.

After her repeated victories over Pyun-woong in court, the latter begins to develop hatred for her. He wants to see her lose, and he wants to see it badly. That is why he even goes to the extent of kidnapping her mother. He wants her to suffer, but Jung-ho manages to thwart all his plans in the finale of The Law Cafe.

How did Jung-ho help Yu-ri assuage her anger against his family in The Law Cafe?

Not only did Jung-ho help Yu-ri resolve her anger towards his family, but he also managed to imprison Pyun-woong through his planning. In fact, the finale of the episode was dedicated to imprisoning this deeply problematic man. Jung-ho convinced Pyun-woong’s assistant to leave his boss’ side and used his help to set the right trap.

His grandfather, who had always been on Pyun-woong’s side, had also given up on his son. Hence, apart from his wedding proposal to Yu-ri, Jun-ho had no other obstacles in the last episode of The Law Cafe.

Despite the two getting romantically involved, Yu-ri maintained a distance from Jung-ho. So when he proposed to her, she rejected it. She also said that she wasn’t ready to be a part of his family anytime soon. It was only after Pyun-woong’s arrest that she felt safe. Through his arrest, Jung-ho managed to soften Yu-ri about marriage.

He almost died while setting a trap for their enemy, as Pyun-woong stabbed Jung-ho while he attempted to keep Yu-ri safe. It did seem fatal initially, but things ended on a happy note for the couple in The Law Cafe when Jung-ho survived.

