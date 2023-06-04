The Lazarus Project cast list and characters explored

The highly anticipated series, The Lazarus Project, is set to make its debut in the United States on Sunday, June 4, 2023, exclusively on the cable network TNT, at 9:00 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. Viewers can tune in weekly to catch new episodes of this captivating show, immersing themselves in the thrilling storyline and unraveling the mysteries.

The Lazarus Project emerged as one of the most highly acclaimed TV series in 2022, captivating audiences with its exceptional concept and stunning cinematography. This gripping time-bending thriller features a stellar cast, including Paapa Essiedu, Caroline Quentin, Anjli Mohindra, and Tom Burke.

Produced by Urban Myth Films, The Lazarus Project features Marco Kreuzpaintner, Akaash Meeda, and Laura Scrivano as directors. The series was filmed in Cardiff, Bristol, Prague, and Postoloprty during the spring of 2021. With a talented team behind the camera and stunning locations, the show promises to deliver a visually captivating and compelling viewing experience.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of the show reads:

"The Lazarus Project is a top secret organization dedicated to preventing mass extinction events and with the ability to make time go backwards."

Exploring the cast and characters of The Lazarus Project

1) Paapa Essiedu as George

George is an average individual, who possesses a unique genetic mutation that grants him the extraordinary power to partake in the process of manipulating time. Paapa Essiedu's previous notable roles in I May Destroy You and Gangs of London highlight his versatility and ability to bring depth to his characters.

2) Anjli Mohindra as Archie

Archie is a skilled engineer specializing in advanced technology development for the organization. With her appearances in Bodyguard and The Sarah Jane Adventures, Mohindra demonstrates her talent for portraying strong and complex characters.

3) Rudi Dharmalingam as Shiv

Shiv is a longstanding member of the project and has been a dedicated part of the group since his teenage years, demonstrating an unwavering moral compass. Dharmalingam's performances in Our Girl and The Split showcase his ability to bring intelligence and intensity to his characters.

4) Caroline Quentin as Wes

Wes is a seasoned field operative providing security and tactical support. She is also the boss of the organization. Quentin's roles in Jonathan Creek and Men Behaving Badly exemplify her comedic timing and commanding presence.

Other cast members include:

Charly Clive as Sarah, George's wife.

Tom Burke as Rebrov, the criminal mastermind.

Lorn Macdonald as Blake

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Greta

Lukas Loughran as The Dane

Tommy Letts as Ryan

Alec Utgoff as Rudy

The Lazarus Project is a time-bending thriller

George awakens to a disorienting reality where his achievements and marriage to Sarah (Charly Clive) have vanished. His sanity questioned, he encounters Archie (Anjli Mohindra) who introduces him to The Lazarus Project, led by Wes (Caroline Quentin).

With the power to rewind time, the organization fights to prevent global extinction. As George delves into this enthralling series, he embarks on a soul-searching journey, grappling with moral quandaries and personal sacrifices. He faces the weighty decision of altering his own fate and confronts the potential repercussions that may follow.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET, and watch The Lazarus Project airing exclusively on TNT.

