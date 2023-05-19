The Man with My Husband's Face on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller flick, The Man with My Husband's Face, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The film tells the story of a woman whose husband mysteriously disappears during a kayaking trip.

Things take a dramatic turn when she sees a man who resembles her husband, following which she learns several shocking truths about him. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime, reads:

''After a woman’s husband disappears while on a kayaking trip, everyone assumes that he must’ve drowned. But then, she catches a glimpse of a man in a crowd who looks exactly like him, setting off a chain of events that unravels everything she thought she knew about her husband.''

The movie features Koko Marshall in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The film is helmed by Danny J. Boyle and written by Taylor Warren Goff.

Lifetime's The Man with My Husband's Face cast list: Koko Marshall and others to star in new thriller film

1) Koko Marshall as Katrina

Koko Marshall plays the lead role of Katrina in Lifetime's The Man with My Husband's Face. Katrina's life takes a devastating turn after her husband goes missing and she finds a man who looks just like him.

It is Katrina's journey that forms the core of the narrative. Viewers can expect Marshall to deliver a powerful performance in the film. Apart from The Man with My Husband's Face, she's known for her performances in Solid Rock Trust, The Get Together, and The One You're With.

2) Thomas Gipson as Heath

Actor Thomas Gipson portrays the character of Heath in the new thriller film. Based on the trailer, Heath is believed to be the man who looks like protagonist Katrina's missing husband.

He seems to be a grey character and it'll be interesting to see how his role is explored in the film. Gipson looks terrific in the trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance. His other acting credits include Hider In My House, Family of Too Many, and By Any Means, to name a few.

3) Benjamin David Dennis as Felix Brand

Benjamin David Dennis stars as Felix Brand in The Man with My Husband's Face. He's one of the detectives who's believed to be working on the missing man's case. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. He's previously appeared in Cabin Girl and Cakin'.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in key supporting/minor roles:

Noah Shelnutt as Officer Shelnutt

Julie Meacham as Officer Meacham

Ley Wynne as Sergeant Wynne

Steve D'Angelo as Officer D'Angelo

Katie Page as Prisca

The trailer offers a peek into the numerous shocking events set to unfold in the movie. It promises to deliver a gripping character-driven drama that explores the dark side of a human being. Viewers who enjoyed movies like Road Trip Hostage and She Inherited Danger should certainly check this one out.

Don't miss The Man with My Husband's Face on Lifetime on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

