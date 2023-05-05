The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 6 recap: How did Joel and Susie save Midge from the mob? 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 6 was completly dedicated to the life and career of Susie, with mentions of Joel and Midge as well. It was even finally revealed that the reason Susie and Midge are not friends anymore is becuase the former had rescued the latter from a mob in 1985 by making a deal with Joel.

Midge got angry after finding out that Susie hid this truth from her and decided to end their friendship. This episode was titled The Testi-Roastial and was released on Friday, May 5, on Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 6 recap: What happened between Susie, Joel, and Midge in 1985?

The episode began in the year 1990. A number of guests had assembled to Testi-Roast Susie Myerson, to celebrate the coveted manager's life and career. A Testi-Roast is basically a blend of a testimonial and a roast. The event was hosted by Steward Jones and he spoke about Midge's and Susie's relationship.

Everyone in the room applauded Susie and spoke highly of her and her past experiences in the business. This is when Stewart brought up a day in 1970 when Susie managed to seal three seperate lucrative deals. Aaron Lebowitz then spoke about her mentor, Harry Drake.

Apparently, Drake handed over his best clients to her before passing away. There where rumors that Susie got away with a sweet deal, but the fact was that she deeply cared for him. Ray Ortiz then spoke about the time when Susie got in trouble with the mob. When the latter's receptionist Dinah was physically abused by her ex, she hired Frank and Nicky to teach him a lesson.

Next entered Mike Carr who mentioned how annoying both Susie and Midge were, but the former ultimatly managed to earn his respect. She had helped to get Mike's rival, George, fired from the show.

Everyone then discussed how Midge got out of her contract with the mobsters with the help of Joel. After this, we are introduced to Susie's sister, Tessie, who sang a song and dropped compliments about her sister's work and how she would go to hell and beyond for her clients, making her a legend in the business.

Apparenly Susie helped Midge cancel her wedding, Joel was Midge's true love. Even thought she was just her manager, she would go great lengths for the happiness of her client. Then we finally got to know why Susie and Midge were enemies in this timeline.

In 1985, Joel was arrested on charges of involvement with the mob and crimes like racketeering, wire fraud, and money laundering. Before getting arrested, he made sure Midge knew everything.

Susie sold Midge to the mob, but Joel took the deal instead, saving Midge's life and career. Midge was enraged with Susie for hiding the truth and this caused a massive rift between the two friends. They would stop to be in touch after that.

But shockingly, Midge had sent a video message to the event, which was played at the very end. She thanked Susie for making her a household name and mentioned the pleasant times the duo had shared. She even asked Susie to meet up with her again. Susie was moved by this gesture and pledged to meet her old friend and mend things with her.

The episode ended here.

