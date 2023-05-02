The Muppets Mayhem cast list: Who stars in Disney's musical comedy film?

The highly anticipated Disney+ musical comedy series The Muppets Mayhem, directed by Matt Sohn and Robert Cohen, and produced by The Muppets Studio, ABC Signature, and Disney Branded Television. T features a talented ensemble cast, with each actor bringing their own unique charm to the beloved Muppet characters they portray.

The Muppets Mayhem is a musical comedy series that follows the iconic Muppet band, The Electric Mayhem, as they embark on a journey to record their first studio album. The series is set to be released on May 10, 2023, in the United States.

Meet the talented cast of The Muppets Mayhem - From beloved Muppets to human actors

Lilly Singh as Nora

Lilly Singh plays the main character Nora. Lilly Singh is a well-known Canadian personality who is involved in various fields such as comedy, acting, talk show hosting, and content creation on YouTube. She gained fame on YouTube under the name Superwoman, where she created humorous and relatable content that resonated with millions of viewers worldwide.

Nora is a junior executive in the A&R department responsible for managing and organizing the chaos associated with The Electric Mayhem Band. Singh brings her comedic talents to the role, perfectly capturing Nora's driven and ambitious personality. Throughout the film, Nora is a driving force behind the band's success, helping them navigate the challenges of the modern music industry.

Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth

Bill Barretta plays Dr. Teeth, the charismatic frontman of the band who plays the keyboard and sings lead vocals. Bill Barretta is an American puppeteer, actor, and voice actor. He is best known for his work with The Muppets, where he has performed numerous characters, including Rowlf the Dog, Dr. Teeth, Bobo the Bear, and Pepe the King Prawn, among others.

Barretta's performance perfectly captures Dr. Teeth's larger-than-life personality, making him a standout character in the film.

Matt Vogel as Sgt. Floyd Pepper

Matt Vogel plays Sgt. Floyd Pepper, the band's guitarist has a love for rock and roll. Matt Vogel is an American puppeteer, director, and voice actor who is best known for his work with The Muppets. He has performed various characters, including Kermit the Frog, Floyd Pepper, Uncle Deadly, and Robin the Frog, among others.

Vogel's performance perfectly captures Floyd's rebellious and free-spirited nature, making him a standout character in the film.

David Rudman as Janice

David Rudman plays Janice, the band's groovy guitarist who brings a feminine touch to the band's sound. David Rudman is an American puppeteer, producer, and writer who is best known for his work with The Muppets. He has performed various characters, including Cookie Monster, Baby Bear, and Two-Headed Monster on Sesame Street, and Scooter, Janice, and Wayne in The Muppets franchise.

Rudman's performance perfectly captures Janice's laid-back and easy-going personality, making her a beloved character in the film.

Tahj Mowry as Moog

Tahj Mowry plays Gary 'Moog' Moogowski, a tech-savvy music producer who helps The Electric Mayhem Band modernize their sound. Mowry brings fresh energy to the role, making Gary a memorable character in the film. Tahj Mowry is an American actor, singer, and voice actor.

He began his acting career in the early 1990s and is best known for his roles in the sitcom Smart Guy and the Disney Channel original movie series Halloweentown.

The Muppets Mayhem cast: Bringing heart and humor to the screen

The Muppets Mayhem also features several fun and memorable cameo appearances, including Kim House as the Ice Sculpture Girl, Sara Mann as a Choir singer, and Michael Vargas as a Conference Attendee. Each actor brings their own unique talents to their respective roles, adding to the overall charm and humor of the film.

Overall, The Muppets Mayhem is a highly anticipated film that is sure to delight fans of the beloved Muppets franchise. With its talented cast, engaging storylines, and catchy musical numbers, it is sure to be a hit with both old and new fans alike. Whether you're a long-time Muppets fan or just looking for a fun and entertaining movie to watch, The Muppets Mayhem is definitely a Disney+ series to add to your must-watch list.

