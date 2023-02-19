The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project season 2 release date and air time on HGTV

HGTV is all set to return with a brand new season of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project in less than a week. The forthcoming reality TV home renovation series will feature popular interior designers and married dads Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent who help overwhelmed families declutter their homes and make it a better place to live in.

After reaching over 13.4 million viewers in season one, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project has been renewed for season two and will premiere on Wednesday night at its usual scheduled time.

The official synopsis for The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project season 2 reads,

"Designing duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are helping moving families get a fresh start. They'll aid their clients in letting go of what they no longer need before renovating the property into the perfect dream home for the family's next stage of life."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming show to premiere, here's everything you need to know about season 2 of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project.

The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project will premiere on February 22, 2023 at 9 pm ET only on HGTV

Season 2 of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project will air with its pilot episode on Wednesday night, February 22, 2023 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on HGTV. The couple will help other families declutter and sort keepsakes in order to get a fresh start.

Keeping the sentimental pieces as an inspiration, Nate and Jeremiah put their experience in design to work and transform the homes of families into dream homes that resemble those that live over there in those homes.

In episode one, viewers will get to see the couple in action. The famed the designer couple will meet new clients, couple Mike and Lisa, who live in East Rockaway, New York with their four kids. Although they cherish their home, they find it cramped. They also come with a set budget that is limited.

Given the low budget, the designer duo must get to work with only the existing floor plan. They have to deliver Mike, Lisa and their four kids a fully functional home that comes with a dedicated space not only for the kids but the parents as well.

According to HGTV, the couple declutter and edit down the items in the family's home. Nate and Jeremiah Mike and Lisa decide which of their belongings matter the most.

That includes the artwork made by their kids, an extra special bookcase that was handmade by Lisa’s dad. They also have a curio cabinet that is an heirloom. They also plan a full remodel of their kitchen, dining room and basement. The network teases that Nate and Jeremiah deliver a stunning home that impresses the entire family.

For viewers who miss the episode, it can be streamed on HGTV Go that very day.

The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project airs only on HGTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

