The National Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

The National has announced a new tour, titled First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which is scheduled to take place from September 21 to October 7, 2023, in venues across Europe. The tour will be preceded by the North American tour of the band, which is scheduled to take place between May 18 and August 20, 2023.
The band announced the tour, which is in support of their recent album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, released on April 28, 2023, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Tickets for the tour are currently available from the band's official website, https://www.americanmary.com, and are priced at €39.50 plus processing fees. Tickets are also available for the North American tour, which are priced at $50 plus processing fees.
Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange to join The National on tour
Joining The National on the tour will be Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison, better known by her stage name Soccer Mommy. The singer is best known for her third studio album, Sometimes, Forever, which was released on June 24, 2022. The album peaked at number 14 on the Scottish album chart.
Also, present on the tour will be Washington, D.C.- based English musician Bartees Strange, best known for his debut studio album, Live Forever, released on October 2, 2020.
The full list of dates and venues for The National tour is given below:
- May 18, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre
- May 19, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre
- May 20, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre
- May 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre
- May 23, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem
- May 24, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem
- May 26, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boston Calling Festival
- May 28, 2023 – Napa, California at Bottlerock Festival
- May 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre
- May 31, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre
- June 2, 2023 – Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield
- June 3, 2023 – Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield
- June 4, 2023 – Redmond, Washington State at Marymoor Park
- June 5, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
- August 1, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia
- August 2, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia
- August 3, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut at Westville Music Bowl
- August 5, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Osheaga Festival
- August 7, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit
- August 8, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee
- August 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory
- August 11, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom
- August 12, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom
- August 15, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater
- August 16, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- August 18, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band
- August 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage with very special guest Patti Smith and her band and U.S. Girls
- September 21, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3 Arena
- September 23, 2023 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena
- September 24, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro Arena
- September 26, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace
- September 27, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace
- September 29, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- September 30, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle
- October 1, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Zenith
- October 4, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center
- October 5, 2023 – Porto, Portugal at Super Bock Arena
- October 6, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Campo Pequeno
- October 7, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Campo Pequeno
Tracing the National and its music career
The National is an indie American band that was formed by Matt Berninger, Aaron Dessner, Scott Devendorf, and Bryan Devendorf in 1999. The band self-released their eponymously titled studio album on October 30, 2001, which failed to make it to the charts.
The National made their chart breakthrough with their fourth studio album, Boxer, which was released on May 22, 2007. The album peaked at numbers 31 and 32 on the Irish and Belgian album charts respectively.
The National achieved critical acclaim with their fifth studio album, High Violet, which was released on May 11, 2010. The album peaked at numbers 2,3,3 and 3 on the Canadian, Belgian, Billboard 200, and Irish album charts respectively.