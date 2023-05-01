The National Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

The National has announced a new tour, titled First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which is scheduled to take place from September 21 to October 7, 2023, in venues across Europe. The tour will be preceded by the North American tour of the band, which is scheduled to take place between May 18 and August 20, 2023.

The band announced the tour, which is in support of their recent album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, released on April 28, 2023, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour are currently available from the band's official website, https://www.americanmary.com, and are priced at €39.50 plus processing fees. Tickets are also available for the North American tour, which are priced at $50 plus processing fees.

Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange to join The National on tour

Joining The National on the tour will be Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison, better known by her stage name Soccer Mommy. The singer is best known for her third studio album, Sometimes, Forever, which was released on June 24, 2022. The album peaked at number 14 on the Scottish album chart.

Also, present on the tour will be Washington, D.C.- based English musician Bartees Strange, best known for his debut studio album, Live Forever, released on October 2, 2020.

The full list of dates and venues for The National tour is given below:

May 18, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

May 19, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

May 20, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

May 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

May 23, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

May 24, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

May 26, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boston Calling Festival

May 28, 2023 – Napa, California at Bottlerock Festival

May 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

May 31, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

June 2, 2023 – Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield

June 3, 2023 – Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield

June 4, 2023 – Redmond, Washington State at Marymoor Park

June 5, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

August 1, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

August 2, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

August 3, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut at Westville Music Bowl

August 5, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Osheaga Festival

August 7, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit

August 8, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

August 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

August 11, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

August 12, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

August 15, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

August 16, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 18, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band

August 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage with very special guest Patti Smith and her band and U.S. Girls

September 21, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3 Arena

September 23, 2023 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

September 24, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro Arena

September 26, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

September 27, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

September 29, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

September 30, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 1, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Zenith

October 4, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

October 5, 2023 – Porto, Portugal at Super Bock Arena

October 6, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Campo Pequeno

October 7, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Campo Pequeno

Tracing the National and its music career

The National is an indie American band that was formed by Matt Berninger, Aaron Dessner, Scott Devendorf, and Bryan Devendorf in 1999. The band self-released their eponymously titled studio album on October 30, 2001, which failed to make it to the charts.

The National made their chart breakthrough with their fourth studio album, Boxer, which was released on May 22, 2007. The album peaked at numbers 31 and 32 on the Irish and Belgian album charts respectively.

The National achieved critical acclaim with their fifth studio album, High Violet, which was released on May 11, 2010. The album peaked at numbers 2,3,3 and 3 on the Canadian, Belgian, Billboard 200, and Irish album charts respectively.

Poll : 0 votes