“The new and improved Hillary Clinton”: Nikki Haley getting torched by a voter for reportedly overspending on campaigns sparks wild reactions online

After the latest withdrawal of Vivek Ramaswamy from the race for the GOP presidential nomination, all eyes are on the top three that remain: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and the frontrunner, Donald Trump. Recently, Nikki Haley came under fire when X user Titus Frost met her at a Chick-fil-A and asked her about the millions spent on television ads for a campaign that would never beat Trump.

In the video of the interaction posted by Frost on Saturday, he claimed that the money would be better used for homeless veterans. At the same time, Haley countered by saying that her husband was a combat veteran. Netizens mocked Haley's answer, compared her to a Democrat candidate, and called her out for decade-old allegations that she had cheated on her veteran husband twice. One X user even commented:

Netizens were not fans of Nikki Haley's answer (Image via X/@ImperatorTruth)

Netizens bring up old allegations of Nikki Haley being unfaithful

In a Saturday, January 20 video posted on X by a user who goes by Titus Frost, Nikki Haley could be seen campaigning for the New Hampshire primaries at a local Chic Fil A. The user asked a smiling Haley a "tiny" question,

"Do you think it's responsible for politicians to spend like a hundred million dollars in Iowa on TV ads which go to mainly news stations that have lied to us for years, when there's homeless veterans out there that could use that money? When you didn't even come close to beating Trump and you spend like a hundred million in TV ad money."

Haley answered,

"Do you know my husband's a veteran? He's a combat veteran and do you know that when the media doesn't tell the truth - the whole reason you put commercials on is to tell the truth because the media doesn't?"

The user squarely replied that his point was that she wasn't going to "beat Trump" and that all the money she was using could've gone to better causes. Haley appreciated the man's answer and said that this was a democracy and that her campaign would be working for a "good democracy" and "freedom" before thanking the man and walking away. The user captioned his tweet:

"Met Nikki Haley just now at a Chic Fil A and she was not too happy to be asked why she is wasting so much money on tv ads when there are homeless veterans in the USA and she is going to lose to Trump anyways."

Expand Tweet

The tweet and video amassed over 233,000 views at the time of writing, along with many comments. People didn't exactly take kindly to Haley's remarks about her husband, as many mocked the former South Carolina governor by pointing out the recently resurfaced allegations of Haley allegedly cheating on her husband twice.

Other users agreed with Titus Frost and echoed the sentiment that Haley's campaign money could've been put to better use elsewhere. Some users compared Nikki with the Democrats and pointed out that, unlike what she said, America was not a democracy but a constitutional republic. Here are a few reactions to the viral video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nikki Haley landed herself in hot water back in 2010 when her former communications consultant, Will Folks, and a 2010 worker for Andre Bauer's GOP primary campaign, Larry Marchant Jr., went public with allegations that Nikki had cheated on her husband with them.

Folks claimed in an affidavit that he had a physical relationship with Haley when employed by her, and Merchant contended that he had intercourse with her while at a Salt Lake City conference in 2008. Both allegations were wholly denied by both Haley and her spokesperson. Haley said in a 2010 statement that she had been "100% faithful" to her husband.