The Nun II release date, first look, and everything we know so far 

The much anticipated The Nun II is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 8, 2023. The first film, released in 2018, saw Sister Irene neutralize the terrifying demon Valak after she discovered some dark secrets in a church located in Romania. The film was set in the year 1952.

Warner Bros. Pictures recently released the first look of the upcoming horror movie. Here is the image of what looks like Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene character being hounded by several demonic entities.

The Nun II will see Taissa Farmiga reprise her role as Sister Irene. In addition, Anna Popplewell will play Kate, Katelyn Rose Downey will play Sophie, Bonnie Aarons will play the demon Nun, and Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie/Maurice. The 20-year-old American actress too will have a role in the movie.

What do we know about The Nun II so far?

The upcoming film's director Michael Chaves revealed to EW that The Nun II will see the demonic incarnation of Valak possessing one of Sister Irene's friends named Maurice/Frenchie.

Chaves said,

"Maurice made his way to France and he's working at this boarding school as kind of a handyman. He has a friendship and a flirtation with one of the teachers there, and you can see him starting to mature, so that's where our characters start out. But we know from the first film that there's something terrible inside of him, that Valak escaped within him, and events pull Irene back on this collision course with her old friend."

Storm Reid, who appeared in shows like The Last of Us and The Invisible, will be playing a nun in training in the film. Chaves has described her character as "similar" to Taissa Farmiga from the 2018 movie.

He said,

"She is a nun in training and she's debating about whether she's going to take her vows. She's at this pivotal point in her life, and she gets pulled along with Irene on this mission, on this journey, hunting down Maurice through these horrible events that happen."

The director also confirmed that, like last time, the demon will be back with its posse.

He said,

"The faceless nuns are back. That was a fan favorite and also became part of the marketing campaign of the first film. So they're definitely back in the film. I don't want to spoil anything else [about them]."

He ended his statement by saying,

"There's a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we've peppered through the movie."

What was 2018's The Nun about?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of The Nun reads,

"When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun."

Directed by Corin Hardy and written by Gary Dauberman, The Nun was based on a story by Hardy, Dauberman, and James Wan. It was a massive blockbuster success as it grossed $365 million worldwide.

The most awaited sequel to the 2018 movie is set to release this fall. Catch The Nun II on September 8, 2023

Poll : 0 votes