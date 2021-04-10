"The pain is crazy": Black Rob leaves fans concerned after a video of his at the hospital surfaces

51-year-old rapper Black Rob was recently revealed to be hospitalized as a video of him struggling to breathe surfaced on DJSelf's Instagram page.

The rapper was seen having a hard time breathing and shared a painful message about what he's going through. Black Rob also shared his thoughts on the passing of rap legend DMX.

Black Rob fans left concerned after a video of his in the hospital surfaces

Posted on DJ Self's Instagram page, Black Rob can be seen breathing laboriously on a hospital bed. Keeping his eyes shut from the pain, for the most part, Black Rob had this to say:

"I don’t know, the pain is crazy, man. It’s helping me out though, it’s making me realize I got a lot to go."

While in pain and struggling to hold a conversation, Black Rob still managed to share a few words about DMX's passing with a short message before he simply couldn't speak anymore.

"I feel everything about X. X was positive. Love to X."

Black Rob has had a couple close calls regarding his health, suffering a stroke back in 2015, but he has managed to pull through. With the world still reeling from DMX's passing, the rap world is not prepared to lose another legend. Fans having been pouring their support for Black Rob all over social media.

Here are a few messages from fans on Twitter:

Can’t even watch this man. Prayers & hope for OG 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Tom Riddle (@Fat_Rell) April 10, 2021

Damn I’m still processing the loss of DMX and now this video of Black Rob laid up in the hospital is popping up on my timeline. Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/kmpYCBbb3E — Rich (@UptownDCRich) April 10, 2021

DMX and Black Rob on 24 Hours To Live......



We just lost X and now Rob is hospitalized......



Fck........ pic.twitter.com/ljCljyNAab — dj spydermann (@djspydermann) April 10, 2021

I'm not gona RT the video but prayers and strength to Black Rob

Pull through BR🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/GUUjNiHJSS — As Seen On 45th & Broadway (@JDaVonHarris) April 10, 2021

Man, all love and strength to Black Rob. Fuck. — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) April 10, 2021

You might see a video of Black Rob come across your timeline soon. I wasn’t ready for it. So much to process. I’m giving Twitter a rest for the night. Everybody please continue to take care of yourselves physically and mentally. — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) April 10, 2021

The Black Rob hospital video is distressing, but I believe it’s important to normalize seeing sick people out in the open. Sick people are people. The human experience is fragile. We should not disappear our ill brethren because we find discomfort in our own mortality. — Karlie Hustle (@THEkarliehustle) April 10, 2021

Yall tryna send me into a whole stressful place.... prayers up for Black Rob pls... our 90’s hero’s are going through it 😞 https://t.co/olUIlyNNXs — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) April 10, 2021

Really sitting here and just saw Black Rob video after knowing DMX is gone. pic.twitter.com/6HK9UcN0wM — ⁸ťhHousePluto🌌 (@0rganic_Herbs) April 10, 2021

News around Black Rob's health is scant as no official reason for his hospitalization has been provided so far.

