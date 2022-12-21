The Pale Blue Eye: Release date, plot, trailer, and everything we know so far

The much anticipated film The Pale Blue Eye is set to be released in select theaters on Friday, December 23, 2022, and on Netflix on January 6, 2023.

The film stars Christian Bale and Harry Melling in lead roles with Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, and others in supporting roles.

The Pale Blue Eye official poster (Image via IMDB)

Directed by Scott Cooper, The Pale Blue Eye follows the story of a veteran detective named Augustus Landor. Landor is investigating a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. On his side is a young cadet at the academy called Edgar Allan Poe.

A veteran detective attempts to solve the murder of a disemboweled cadet in The Pale Blue Eye

Based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, The Pale Blue Eye is set in 1830 in West Point, New York. A young cadet is mysteriously found hanging dead, but the real horror unfolds when they examine the body.

Shocked and disturbed, the academy calls retired detective Augustus Landor to solve the case. Landor eventually seeks help from the academy when he finds a witty young cadet by the name of Edgar Allan Poe.

The duo join hands to solve the gruesome murder. The real American author/poet, Edgar Allan Poe, served in the U.S. Military for seven months at West Point.

The trailer's gothic and gloomy theme has left an impression of melancholy and disparity among fans, and the excitement of watching the film is at its epitome. Even though the story is fictional, the settings and screenplay seem authentic, as if it was inspired by true events.

Director Scott Cooper had previously worked with Christian Bale on Out of the Furnace and Hostiles. Harry Melling, who plays Poe, is famous for his portrayal of Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's annoying cousin in the Harry Potter movies.

The Pale Blue Eye trailer breakdown and other details

Fans of Christian Bale are ecstatic to see him play the character of a detective from the 19th century. The trailer for The Pale Blue Eye has managed to build suspense without revealing too much about the story. The film also promises to have eerie visuals and mind-bending dialogs which guarantee a memorable watch.

The official synopsis via Netflix reads:

"West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder."

It adds:

"Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling)."

Howard Shore has provided music for the film, with cinematography done by the celebrated Japanese cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi.

The Pale Blue Eye will screen in select theaters on December 23rd, 2022, before making its way onto Netflix on January 6th, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes