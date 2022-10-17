The Peripheral Season 1 cast list: Meet Chloë Grace Moretz and others from Prime Video sci-fi series

The Peripheral, based on William Gibson's phenomenal novel, is Prime Video's latest sci-fi thriller, which will be available on the streaming service on Friday, October 21, 2022. This sci-fi feature from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy blurs the line between reality and simulation, putting its protagonist, Flynne Fisher, in danger.

The Peripheral has raised fan expectations with its stacked cast list and stunning visuals, a glimpse of which can be seen in the trailer.

Cast list of The Peripheral Season 1

Below is the cast list of this sci-fi series, ahead of its premiere.

Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher

Flynne Fisher is the series' protagonist, and she is played by American actress Chlo Grace Moretz. Fisher is a video game enthusiast who works in a dead-end job in a small rural town in America. She volunteers to beta-test what she believes is a video game for her brother in the near future, but instead finds herself in dystopian London in the 22nd century, witnessing a murder that will turn her life upside down.

Chloe Grace Moretz began her acting career as a child, appearing in films such as The Amityville Horror (2005) and The Eye (2008). She has also appeared in drama series such as The Poker House (2008), Desperate Housewives (2006-07), Dirty Sexy Money (2007-08), and comedy films such as 500 Days of Summer (2009) and Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009). Her breakthrough came in 2010, when she received critical acclaim for her roles as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass and a child vampire in Let Me In.

Her other prominent movies include Martin Scorsese's Hugo (2011), Tim Burton's Dark Shadows (2012), and the supernatural horror film Carrie (2013).

Jack Reynor as Burton

Jack Reynor is an American-Irish actor best known for his starring role in the critically acclaimed horror film Midsommar. Reynor has also appeared in films such as Transformers: Age of Extinction, Mowgli with Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and Glassland with Toni Collette. He also played Malcolm Canmore in the 2015 film adaptation of Macbeth.

Jack Reynor plays Flynne's brother Burton in The Peripheral. Burton is a military veteran who introduces Flynne to an innovative technology that will transport her to the 22nd century dystopian London.

The remaining cast list

The Peripheral season 1 features a number of talented actors in addition to the two main leads. The remaining cast list includes:

Gary Carr Alexandra Billings Eli Goree Louis Herthum JJ Feild T’Nia Miller Charlotte Riley Adelind Horan Alex Hernandez Katie Leung Julian Moore-Cook Melinda Page Hamilton Chris Coy Amber Rose Revah Austin Rising

The Peripheral will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 21, 2022.

