The Playboy Murders on ID: What happened to Amie Harwick?

Amie Harwick seemed to be the definition of perfection in Hollywood. Not only did she boast the looks that got her featured in Playboy Magazine, but she was also a psychology graduate from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, a master's degree holder in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University, and a Ph.D. from the non-accredited Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality. She later worked as a Hollywood family and s*x therapist.

The beautiful and successful ex-model was engaged to famed comedian Drew Carrey for some time, but an encounter with a former flame seemingly changed it all for the 38-year-old.

The upcoming episode of The Playboy Murders, which will premiere on February 12, 2024, at 10 pm EST, will delve into this case in detail. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Hollywood s*x therapist Amie Harwick has it all - keen intelligence, movie star looks, and a fiery s*x appeal that captivates the men of L.A. One man wants Amie all to himself, and if she doesn't play the part, her life will feel like a horror film."

Here is everything you need to know about the brutal murder of the ex-playboy model ahead of the episode.

How did Amie Harwick die?

Amie Harwick had taken a variety of jobs in her lifetime, which included dancing and writing books on s*xuality and intimacy. Everything was going seemingly well for Harwick till she encountered her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, at a red-carpet event on January 16, 2020.

The meeting reportedly reignited Gareth Pursehouse's long-drawn obsession, which began after the couple broke up after dating for 18 months. In fact, after the split almost eight years before, Amie Harwick also got a restraining order against him.

However, after she ran into Gareth at the event, where the latter was working as a photographer, she grew increasingly worried and even took some precautionary measures. This included sharing her location with her close friend, Robert Coshland.

Nearly a month after the fateful meeting with Gareth Pursehouse, Amie Harwick was found under the balcony of her Los Angeles home, apparently thrown down from her third-floor balcony. She was alive when the authorities arrived on Michael Herman's call. However, she succumbed to her injuries soon after.

An autopsy revealed that she died from "blunt force injuries of the head and torso," with evidence of "manual strangulation," according to reports from various publications.

It was alleged that Gareth Pursehouse had broken into her home and waited for her to return home. Following this, they allegedly had a struggle, which ended with Pursehouse throwing the ex-model from the balcony before stringing and punching her. Since there was a clear suspect with a clear motive from the start, Pursehouse was arrested the next day.

Was Gareth Pursehouse charged with the murder of Amie Harwick?

Gareth Pursehouse was immediately arrested and charged with Harwick's murder, alongside the special circumstance of lying in wait, breaking and entering, and home burglary.

He was initially released on a $2 million bail bond but was arrested again. On September 29, 2023, he was ultimately convicted of Harwick's murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on December 6, 2023.

The upcoming episode of The Playboy Murders, focusing on Amie Harwick, will air on February 12, 2024, on Investigation Discovery.

