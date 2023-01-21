The Plot to Kill My Mother movie cast revealed

Lifetime has an amazing collection of television films, like its latest, The Plot to Kill My Mother. With the Christmas season behind us, Lifetime is now focusing on more serious films like this one. The Plot to Kill My Mother will premiere on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on Lifetime. The intriguing premise for the film is aided by some interesting casting choices, like Romy Weltman and Milton Barnes.

The film will follow a young woman who unknowingly grew up in federal witness protection, discovering it much later in life, leading to chaos. The synopsis for the film, as released by Lifetime, reads:

"A young woman who unknowingly grew up in federal witness protection reels after her mother’s murder, leading her to question everything that she thinks is true. She decides to leave the program and find the killer before he kills again, but reclaiming a life she never knew isn’t going to be easy."

The film is directed by Simone Stock with a script from Lisa Joy.

Romy Weltman as Elena

Romy Weltman will play the protagonist in The Plot to Kill My Mother. As it is a very demanding role, Weltman must put in a lot to fit into this character's shoes.

Romy Weltman is perhaps best known for her role in Backstage. She plays the role of Katie Dunn in the Jennifer Pertsch and Lara Azzopardi show. Most people know her from Doctor Dreadful's Alien Autopsy commercial, which was quite a popular one of its time.

Born in Canada, Weltman reportedly trained under a private acting coach before joining the industry. She is the youngest of three children in her family. One of her most memorable roles was in The Returned, a classic horror flick from 2013.

Milton Barnes as Carter

Not much is known about the role Milton Barnes will play in the upcoming Lifetime film, but fans can hope that it's a big one. The actor was born and brought up in Canada. He shot to fame with his role in Death By Friendship.

Barnes is reportedly a classically trained actor with experience in both theater and screen. He even started his career as a theater actor.

He followed it up with other popular roles in some of the most popular films of the 2010s, including Total Recall (2012), Pacific Rim (2013), and Station Eleven (2021).

Other cast members of The Plot to Kill My Mother

Sadly, the network has revealed very little about the cast of the upcoming Lifetime thriller. Lifetime has revealed only two more cast members ahead of the film's premiere on Sunday.

Samantha Brown will play the role of Allie, about which there is little idea. The actor is known for her roles in Holdout (2021), Y: The Last Man (2021), and Captive (2013).

Arwen Humphreys, a writer, and producer, is the only other cast member revealed by Lifetime. She is known for her roles in Murdoch Mysteries (2008), Mary (2003), and Rookie Blue (2010).

Catch The Plot to Kill My Mother on Lifetime on January 22, 2023.

