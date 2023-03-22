The Pop 2000 Tour: Artists, lineup, dates, venues, tickets, where to buy and more

The Pop 2000 tour has been announced for this year, with the 2023 tour scheduled to be held from April 1 to October 3 across North America.
The tour, titled Pop 2000 in Paradise, will feature performances by O-town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook, LFO, and Billy Gilman among others. It was announced via a post on the tour's official Instagram:
Tickets for the Pop 2000 Tour performances will be available from March 24, 2023, and are priced at $99 plus processing fees. Tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.com as well as https://pop2000tour.com, and https://www.vacationjams.com/pop2000.
Chris Kirkpatrick to host Pop 2000 tour
Christopher Alan Kirkpatrick, who rose to prominence as the founder of the pop-group NSYNC, which is often considered to be the peak music group in the teen-pop subgenre, is all set to host the tour.
The full line-up for the Pop 2000 Tour is given below:
- Chris Kirkpatrick
- O-town
- Ryan Cabrera
- David Cook
- LFO
- Jeff Timmons
- Billy Gilman
- Marcus Monroe
- Carl Wockner
- DJ Xcel
- Brian Fechino
The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:
- April 1, 2023 – Bethesda, Maryland at Westfield Montgomery Mall
- April 15, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at SKYDECK
- May 6, 2023 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at HARRAH'S ATLANTIC CITY
- May 19, 2023 – Plano, Texas at Legacy Hall
- May 20, 2023 – Cedar Park, Texas at Haute Spot
- June 1, 2023 – Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
- June 17, 2023 – Oswego, Illinois, at Oswego Prairiefest
- July 14, 2023 – Ridgefield, Connecticut at THE Ridgefield Playhouse
- July 15, 2023 – Webster, Massachusetts at Indian Ranch
- July 16, 2023 – Hampton Beach, New Hampshire at Bernie’s Beach Bar
- July 19, 2023 – Patchogue, New York at Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts
- July 20, 2023 – Glenside, Pennsylvania at Keswick Theatre
- July 21, 2023 – Englewood, New Jersey at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- July 22, 2023 – Selbyville, Delaware at Freemen Arts Pavilion
- July 27, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues Cleveland
- July 28, 2023 – Warrendale, Pennsylvania at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
- July 29, 2023 – Middletown, Pennsylvania at The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey
- September 28, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise
- September 29, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise
- September 30, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise
- October 1, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise
- October 2, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise
- October 3, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise
More about the artists headed to the Pop 2000 Tour
Among the artists headed to the Pop 2000 Tour is O-Town, the American boy band which was formed as a collaboration between Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood, and Dan Miller for the ABC reality music TV series Making the Band.
The band gained critical acclaim with their eponymously titled debut album, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart, selling more than 150,000 copies within the first week of its release.
David Roland Cook is an American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with his 2015 album, Digital Vein, which peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Jeffrey Brandon Timmons is an American singer-songwriter who is best known for being the founding member of the band 98 Degrees, as well as Chippendales male stripper revue singer since 2011.