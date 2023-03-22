The Pop 2000 Tour: Artists, lineup, dates, venues, tickets, where to buy and more

The Pop 2000 tour has been announced for this year, with the 2023 tour scheduled to be held from April 1 to October 3 across North America.

The tour, titled Pop 2000 in Paradise, will feature performances by O-town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook, LFO, and Billy Gilman among others. It was announced via a post on the tour's official Instagram:

Tickets for the Pop 2000 Tour performances will be available from March 24, 2023, and are priced at $99 plus processing fees. Tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.com as well as https://pop2000tour.com, and https://www.vacationjams.com/pop2000.

Chris Kirkpatrick to host Pop 2000 tour

Christopher Alan Kirkpatrick, who rose to prominence as the founder of the pop-group NSYNC, which is often considered to be the peak music group in the teen-pop subgenre, is all set to host the tour.

The full line-up for the Pop 2000 Tour is given below:

Chris Kirkpatrick

O-town

Ryan Cabrera

David Cook

LFO

Jeff Timmons

Billy Gilman

Marcus Monroe

Carl Wockner

DJ Xcel

Brian Fechino

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

April 1, 2023 – Bethesda, Maryland at Westfield Montgomery Mall

April 15, 2023 ­– Nashville, Tennessee, at SKYDECK

May 6, 2023 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at HARRAH'S ATLANTIC CITY

May 19, 2023 – Plano, Texas at Legacy Hall

May 20, 2023 – Cedar Park, Texas at Haute Spot

June 1, 2023 – Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 17, 2023 – Oswego, Illinois, at Oswego Prairiefest

July 14, 2023 – Ridgefield, Connecticut at THE Ridgefield Playhouse

July 15, 2023 – Webster, Massachusetts at Indian Ranch

July 16, 2023 – Hampton Beach, New Hampshire at Bernie’s Beach Bar

July 19, 2023 – Patchogue, New York at Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts

July 20, 2023 – Glenside, Pennsylvania at Keswick Theatre

July 21, 2023 – Englewood, New Jersey at Bergen Performing Arts Center

July 22, 2023 – Selbyville, Delaware at Freemen Arts Pavilion

July 27, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues Cleveland

July 28, 2023 – Warrendale, Pennsylvania at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

July 29, 2023 – Middletown, Pennsylvania at The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

September 28, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise

September 29, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise

September 30, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise

October 1, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise

October 2, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise

October 3, 2023 – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at Pop 2000 in Paradise

More about the artists headed to the Pop 2000 Tour

Among the artists headed to the Pop 2000 Tour is O-Town, the American boy band which was formed as a collaboration between Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood, and Dan Miller for the ABC reality music TV series Making the Band.

The band gained critical acclaim with their eponymously titled debut album, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart, selling more than 150,000 copies within the first week of its release.

David Roland Cook is an American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with his 2015 album, Digital Vein, which peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Jeffrey Brandon Timmons is an American singer-songwriter who is best known for being the founding member of the band 98 Degrees, as well as Chippendales male stripper revue singer since 2011.

