The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 episode 2 release date, time, and plot

Bravo's popular reality TV series titled The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is all set to release a brand new episode. Season 13 of the show recently premiered, and it already has fans hooked to their screens.

Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere on Tuesday night at its regular scheduled time only on Bravo. Episode 1 of the popular reality TV series ended with a cliffhanger, so fans are eager to see what happens next on the show.

The official synopsis for Real Housewives New Jersey season 13 reads:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

Although the new season just premiered, the cast members are already embroiled in heaps of drama and fans can't wait to see what the next episode has in store for them.

Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 will be released on February 14, 2023

Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 will premiere on Tuesday night, February 14, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Bravo. Viewers who miss the episode can stream it the very next day on Peacock. If one does not have access to cable TV, they can enjoy the episode live on YouTube TV as well.

Titled Family, Family, Family, the official synopsis for episode 2 hints at Teresa gearing up to step into the next chapter of her life.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Teresa kicks wedding planning into high gear and gets her invitations out the door; while Danielle learns of a secret meeting between Jennifer, Teresa and a scorned ex-friend of Margaret, Melissa tries to comfort Joe."

In episode one, Teresa started liking psychotherapy after getting some encouragement from Louie.

She shared:

"I do not need to become reactive, start shouting or throw stuff, and that’s a no-no."

In the previous season, Teresa and Margaret Joseph got into a massive argument and were seen throwing drinks at each other. After listening to Louie, the two decided to sit down and have a talk with each other to resolve their issues.

In season 13 episode 1, they were seen sitting beside the pool and discussing what happened between them in the earlier season. Before Margaret could arrive, Louie gave Teresa some advice and said:

"You should tell her that you regret what you did."

He also joked that Teresa should probably consider putting water bottles on the table instead of glasses in case another argument breaks out between the two.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 will air every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes