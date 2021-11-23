'The Silent Sea': Netflix confirms release date of Gong Yoo, Bae Doona's space drama

The Silent Sea is the next Korean offering slated for release on streaming site Netflix. The OTT giant has just confirmed the release date of Gong Yoo and Bae Doona starrer as December 24.

Set in 2075, the show is a space drama that is centered on an elite team that gets sent to an abandoned space station on the moon.

The Silent Sea is directed by Choi Hang Yong and written by Park Eun Kyo.

Plot of upcoming K-Drama, The Silent Sea

The Silent Sea is based on the 2014 short film titled Sea of Tranquility. This was also directed by Choi Hang Yong, who made his debut as a drama director with the Netflix show.

The plot synopsis of the show is as follows:

"Set in the future, when the planet suffers from lack of water and food caused by desertification. Yoon-Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected to be a part of a team which also included Ji-An, to travel to the moon. Their mission is to retrieve a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station."

The Silent Sea marks Lee Joon's comeback to K-Drama

The K-drama also has Lee Joon, and this marks the actor's first role since he was discharged from active military duty. The last show that Lee Joon was seen in was titled My Father is Strange.

Gong Yoo, on the other hand, appeared in a cameo role in Squid Game which tickled the senses of the audiences. While the role was a cameo, he still managed to steal the show.

It must be noted that the last K-Drama series in which Gong Yoo played a full fledged role was Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Since then, he has only appeared in films, including the most recent Saebok, which also starred Park Bo Gum in a lead role.

The Silent Sea features Bae Doona in a lead role as well. The actress stunned fans with her exemplary performance in Netflix's Kingdom series, and more recently, tvN's series - Stranger. Before this, the actress was seen in shows such as Matrimonial Chaos, Gloria, Master of Study among others.

