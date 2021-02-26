The Story of the BackPack kid: Shooting a goat and trying too hard - Where is he now?

Russel Horning, a.k.a. the BackPack kid, was the individual who shot to fame because of his floss dance. Despite immense popularity during his initial days, many people now don't know about this individual.

Born in 2001, Russel rose to fame because of his quirky dance videos on Instagram. Dubbed the BackPack kid, because he carried a his signature backpack with him, he had a thing for doing funny acts while maintaining a straight face.

Where is the BackPack kid now?

The real reason why the BackPack kid rose to fame was because of the fact that Rihanna spotted his account on Instagram and gave him a shout out. After that, he was 50,000 followers richer on the platform. Shortly after, Katy Perry took note of his account, and he ended up featuring in one of her performances on Saturday Night Live where he was seen doing the floss.

After this performance, the BackPack kid featured in Katy Perry's song "Swish Swish". He kept on uploading content to his Instagram profile, tagging Rihanna and Katy Perry, an act which the internet considers as "trying to hard to stay relevant."

Right after this, he did something which caused the internet to direct a lot of heat towards him. In 2017, used a BB gun to shoot a goat in the eye and uploaded the video to his Instagram profile. Although he took it down promptly, this incident sparked an outrage amongst the crowd. Later, he went on and made another video to explain that the goat was fine.

The internet lashed out against him once again, because in 2018, his mother filed a lawsuit against Fortnite for including the floss dance in the game. However, , the lawsuit was dismissed because the dance wasn't registered to the BackPack kid anyway.

Advertisement

That very year he released his second song "Flossin" with DJ Suede. This song of his didn't sit well with the crowd unlike his first song "2 Litt". His popularity has been on a downward spiral since then itself.

Currently, the BackPack kid has a good amount of following on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. And the kind of content he creates is still the same. He keeps on making videos of himself being funny, while keeping a straight face. It is worth noting that he has disabled comments on his videos on YouTube, which indicates that he doesn't want to know what his followers think about his content. Although, since he's older, there is a chance and hope that the nature of his content will change in the coming few months.