The Summer I Turned Pretty: Every Taylor Swift song in the series explored 

Fans of rich drama, emotional roller coasters, and evocative music, have likely had The Summer I Turned Pretty on their radar for a while now. This enthralling show captures hearts not just with its intriguing love triangle but also with its unforgettable soundtrack.

Ever since season 2 of the show wrapped up, many have been wondering how many Taylor Swift songs graced the latest season. Swift's music has been a soulful companion to the series, painting vivid emotions against the screen.

This article will delve into each of these Taylor Swift tracks that have been woven seamlessly into the narrative of The Summer I Turned Pretty in Season 2.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

All Taylor Swift songs in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Taylor Swift's melodies have an unmatched ability to encapsulate feelings of love, longing, and heartbreak. This quality is vividly apparent in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The show not only portrays the intricate dynamics of relationships but also pairs them with Swift's timeless tracks, enhancing the emotional resonance of each scene.

1) This Love (Taylor's Version) - Episode 1

When Belly and Conrad share their maiden kiss in the first season, this song sets the mood. As the second season begins, it's beautifully reprised when the duo retreat from the beach to their shared family house.

2) Last Kiss (Taylor's Version) - Episode 1

Belly is seen reminiscing about her moments with Conrad while this soulful melody, which talks about cherishing memories, plays in the backdrop.

3) Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version) - Episode 2

This catchy tune is Steven's ringtone on Belly's phone. It amusingly rings a few times in this episode when he tries reaching out to his mischievous younger sister.

4) Invisible String - Episode 2

Amidst a snow-flurried backdrop, Belly and Conrad's winter beach rendezvous is enhanced by this song from Swift's 2020 album, Folklore. The lyrics speak of destiny, which parallels the couple's entwined fates.

5) Sweet Nothing - Episode 4

Flashbacks of a younger Belly getting her cherished stuffed polar bear from Conrad are set against this tune. The boardwalk scene is both sweet and somber, capturing youthful innocence and the pangs of young love.

6) Delicate (Taylor's Version) - Episode 6

An iconic song from Swift's Reputation is the backdrop to a fun pool scene between Belly and Jeremiah. With its undercurrent of budding romance, the playful scene aligns seamlessly with the song's essence.

7) Snow at the Beach - Episode 6

Following a heated revelation, Belly's reflective walk from the beach to the house is accentuated by this evocative song. It also underscores a passionate kiss between two other characters, Taylor and Steven.

8) Bigger Than The Whole Sky - Episode 8

During a heart-wrenching flashback, Belly visits Susannah. The song's poignant lyrics hint at Susannah's fleeting time, amplifying the scene's emotional weight.

9) Exile [feat. Bon Iver] - Episode 8

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 winds down with Belly and Conrad's decision to remain friends. Yet, as Conrad exits, his turmoil is palpable, a sentiment masterfully captured by this haunting collaboration between Swift and Bon Iver.

It's evident that Taylor Swift's music beautifully complements The Summer I Turned Pretty, underscoring the series' most defining moments. As the love triangle continues to unfold, Swift's timeless tracks will undoubtedly remain an integral part of this riveting story.