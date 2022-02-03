The Tinder Swindler ending explained: Will Shimon pay for what he did?

The Tinder Swindler, a jaw-dropping crime documentary directed by the producer of Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, has just been launched on February 2, 2022, on Netflix.

Over the years, Netflix has provided viewers with several compelling documentaries. So the excitement among viewers was relatively high after Netflix dropped the trailer for this 2-hour long documentary revolving around a real-life fraudster.

The documentary is quite enlightening because it brings to light the life-altering risk factors associated with dating apps. The story stands tall as a prominent example of how one swipe can change a person's entire life.

However, along with significant cautionary factors, it brings more to the table, making it one of the most intriguing documentaries on Netflix.

The Tinder Swindler: A stirring ending

From the beginning, the refreshingly enthralling and stern narrative and directorial style of the documentary The Tinder Swindler succeeded in keeping viewers on the very edge. However, the last part of the documentary is on another level of thrill.

Netflix @netflix THE TINDER SWINDLER

You’ll never “swipe right” the same again after watching this new film premiering in February 2022 that tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down. THE TINDER SWINDLER You’ll never “swipe right” the same again after watching this new film premiering in February 2022 that tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down. https://t.co/NCVfGkIhBN

The story takes a huge turn when Ayleen, another victim of Shimon, is introduced. After Shimon's true nature is revealed to her, she makes a sharp plan for payback. She lures him to believe that she is still on his side and will help him retrieve his life. In the process, she gets him arrested by the police, giving viewers much-needed satisfaction.

The reflection of joy in the voices of Cecilie and Pernilla, the two other victims, when they hear about his arrest, is undoubtedly fulfilling for the viewers. The sense of "justice has been served" lingers in this scene. But unfortunately, it does not last long.

Will Shimon pay for his long-term vicious crimes?

Netflix @netflix They matched and fell in love. That's when their dream man became their worst nightmare — so these three women teamed up to take down the man who conned them.



The Tinder Swindler — an incredible true crime documentary — premieres February 2 They matched and fell in love. That's when their dream man became their worst nightmare — so these three women teamed up to take down the man who conned them. The Tinder Swindler — an incredible true crime documentary — premieres February 2 https://t.co/j38mI3OATD

The Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler discloses that after Shimon was arrested in 2019 for his fraudulent activities in Israel, he was given a sentence of fifteen months of prison time. However, he was released only after serving five months of prison time.

He currently lives in Israel as a free man and has opened a website where he takes fees from people for giving successful business advice. He has a girlfriend who is an Israeli model.

He is no longer suffering from financial issues. His business partner and bodyguard were never charged for their involvement in his crimes. And most shockingly, Shimon is back on Tinder.

Meanwhile, the three victims, Cecilie, Pernilla and Ayleen, are still clearing their bank debts. Reportedly Shimon was never legally charged for defrauding them and swindling almost 10 million dollars from victims worldwide. So it is crystal clear that he got away with what he did pretty quickly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch The Tinder Swindler, a thrilling and essential documentary on Netflix, streaming from February 2, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar