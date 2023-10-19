The Vanishing Triangle on AMC+: Release date, synopsis, and more

The Vanishing Triangle By AMC+ is almost here with the perfect mix of reality and fiction as the show bases the story on the real-life disappearances of high-profile Irish women in the late 1980s to 1990s.

The creator of the series, Ivan Kavanagh, has collaborated with director Imogen Murphy to bring six episodes of bone-chilling on-screen depictions of the tragedies. The series will feature India Mullen and Allen Leech in the lead roles of the Irish drama.

The Vanishing Triangle is a Sundance Now Original series set to premiere on Thursday, October 26, 2023, on Sundance Now, AMC+, and additional networks.

The Vanishing Triangle release date, synopsis and production details explored

The Vanishing Triangle brings a mind-boggling crime scenario that has been unsolved to date. The creator of the series, Ivan Kavanagh, from the fame of Son, Never Grow Old and The Canal, serves as the executive producer and has also written the screenplay with Sally Tatchell (Waterloo Road) and Rachel Anthony (Lucky Man).

Let us take a look at the release details and plot to know what is in store.

When will The Vanishing Triangle be released?

India Mullen (L) and Allen Leech (R)

The Vanishing Triangle is set to premiere with the first two episodes on October 26, 2023, on Sundance Now and AMC+ in the United States, according to show details put down by AMC Networks.

The crime drama will also be aired on Acorn TV in the United Kingdom and Virgin Media One in Ireland. However, the dates for the release outside the United States have not been confirmed by the network yet.

What do we know about the plot?

The Vanishing Triangle takes its story from the incidents that collectively made Ireland's Vanishing Triangle - a term most commonly used by media outlets to refer to the unsolved murder mysteries of high-profile women in the 1980s and 1990s. As per the records, ten women have been declared missing, while three have been found murdered.

The unassuming circumstances around the mysterious disappearances have found themselves inspiring a six-part television series by AMC Networks’ Sundance Now and Virgin Media Television, the local broadcaster in this case. Meanwhile, AMC Network provides an elaborate description of the show according to the synopsis below.

"Investigative journalist Lisa Wallace (Mullen) publishes an article about her mother’s murder, which sparks the disappearance of Amy Reynolds. Alongside Detective David Burkely (Leech), the two work together to find Amy. Their investigation takes them around Ireland, as more girls go missing. As they follow every lead, some end up dead ends, but all the while, the killer plays psychological torture games with Lisa, putting her in compromising situations."

It continues,

"As they get closer to finding the killer, David and Lisa learn more about the long-rooted corruption in the Gardaí system. To cover their tracks, high-ranking Gardaí members blackmail David with his own secrets. The investigative trail finally leads Lisa to the killer, where they face off again after all these years. In the end, she must confront her childhood trauma in order to save the missing girls.

The Vanishing Triangle is a term that describes a geographical area over which the unsettling string of unsolved disappearances takes place. The titular triangle refers to a location outside Dublin of roughly 80 miles in radius - in the eastern part of the island country.

The upcoming AMC+ series features India Mullen (Normal People) and Allen Leech (Downton Abbey, Bohemian Rhapsody) in lead roles while Adam Richardson, Sarah Carroll, Fionnuala Murphy, Philip O'Sullivan, Maura Foley and Kiera Crawford take supporting roles.