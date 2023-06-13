The Village on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details explored

Netflix's new Japanese thriller movie, The Village, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film is set in a secluded village in Japan where a young man leads an isolated life following a devastating event.

The movie stars Ryusei Yokohama in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting characters. The film is helmed by noted director Michihito Fujii whose best-known works include The Sealer, The Journalist, Kaisha wa Gakkou jane-n da yo - Shin Sedai Gyakushuu Hen, and many more.

Netflix's The Village trailer offers a peek into a dark and mysterious village

The official trailer for The Village was released by Netflix on June 9, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous shocking events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with a voiceover that perfectly establishes the premise of the film:

''Why've you stayed in this village? Haven't you had the option to leave?''

The trailer then briefly depicts several key moments from the film without giving away any major spoilers. Overall, it maintains a dark and unsettling tone that fans of atmospheric character-driven thrillers would certainly find fascinating. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out the official synopsis of the film on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''This unusual suspense story reflects the darkness of modern society onto the isolated world of a "village." Set in the small Japanese hamlet of Kamon Village, this story depicts the reality of its inhabitants who are unable to live with their hands completely clean.''

The synopsis further continues:

''This film brims with the ills facing modern Japanese society, including environmental issues, the poverty of young people in depopulated villages, expanding society inequalities and a warped social structure that makes it impossible to recover after going astray even once. Starring Ryusei Yokohama, this unprecedented human drama fuses entertainment with real issues plaguing Japanese society.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect an intriguing and thought-provoking thriller film that explores a number of complex and fascinating themes like tradition, rituals, environment, life in modern society, and much more.

A quick look at The Village cast and crew

Noted Japanese actor Ryusei Yokohama portrays the lead role of protagonist Yu Katayama in the new Netflix thriller movie. Yu leads an isolated and ostracized life in a village in Japan. He wants to leave the village but is unable to do so due to his family's past.

Not many other details pertaining to Yokohama's role are known at this point, but the story will be told from his point of view and it'll be fascinating to see how his character will be explored. His other notable film and TV acting credits include The Lines that Define Me, Deep Crime Unit, Your Turn to Kill: The Movie, Wandering, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast features actors like Shidô Nakamura, Haru Kuroki, Arata Furuta, Ryûto Sakuma, and many others.

Don't miss The Village, premiering on Netflix on Friday, June 16, 2023.

