The Voice 25: Who got eliminated after first week of battles?

The Voice season 25 premiered back in February 2024 and since then, auditions have been completed and contestants are competing in the battle round. Each participant is part of one of the four teams: Team Chance, Team Legend, Team Reba, and Team Dan + Shay.

After the auditions, coaches John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, and Reba McEntire mentored their team members and prepared them for the battle round. In this specific segment of the NBC singing competition, each coach chooses two contestants from their team to sing as a duet.

During the performance, it will be decided who will be eliminated and who will be promoted to the next Knockoff round. The main twist is the option given to coaches to steal an eliminated contestant and make them a part of their team.

The Voice judges also have the Playoff Pass to send an artist directly to the live shows without them having to compete in the knockoff round. The season 25 battle round is described as:

"The battle rounds continue as Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire prepare their artists in hopes of advancing to the knockouts; each coach has one steal and one playoff pass, which sends an artist straight to the playoffs."

This week's eliminated contestants include Ryan Argast from Team Dan + Shay, Gabriel Goes from Team Chance, OK3 from Team Legend, and William Alexander from Team Reba.

Eliminated artists from The Voice 25 Battle Round Week 1

Ryan Argast

One of the first contestants to be eliminated in the battle round was Ryan Argast. Being part of Team Dan + Shay, the new coach on The Voice season 25, he competed with Karen Waldrup.

Ryan and Karen sang Save Me the Trouble giving this heartfelt song their own twist, Ryan's harmonizing and Karen's powerful presence impressed the judges. However, Dan and Shay decided to choose Karen as the winner and Ryan was sent home.

Gabriel Goes

Meanwhile, on Team Chance, two artists Kamalei Kawa’a and Gabriel Goes sang Over the Rainbow. After their performance ended, Chance The Rapper revealed that Gabriel didn't seem connected to the song, which is why his singing abilities were being affected.

Gabriel's style of singing breathily did not suit the song choice eventually, giving Kamalei the upper hand.

OK3

During The Voice season 25 battle rounds, coach John Legend introduced Zoe Levert and OK3 as the next competitors. They sang their own version of The Bones, adding a new twist to the original song. Even though OK3's harmonies added the melodic element, Zoe's singing capabilities were far more suitable to the song, which is why John declared Zoe as the winner in the end.

William Alexander

Additionally, on Reba's team, William Alexander and Zeya Raye sang Just Give Me a Reason on The Voice stage. During the rehearsals, Reba advised her team members to channel their inner emotions into their performance.

After their song ended, Dan expressed that Zeya's vocal range was flawless compared to William's.

Shay believed William could've won if he “opened up more vocally” but unfortunately his opponent Zeya's strength overshadowed his attempts to "find his way around the melody." Chance The Rapper wanted William on his team but he ran out of this choice.

Stream The Voice on NBC every week on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c. All episodes are available the next day on Peacock TV.