The Voice season 25 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

Since The Voice season 25 first premiered, fans have been excited to see the competition between contestants in the battle rounds. After the auditions ended, viewers witnessed coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire choose their favorite artists on the show and mentor them.

The Emmy Award-winning singing series' main goal is to hunt for talent and provide new artists with guidance from the judges so they can head to the next round. The Voice season 25 episode 9 titled The Battles: Part 3 was released exclusively on NBC at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The episode synopsis reads:

"The battle rounds continue as Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire prepare their artists in hopes of advancing to the knockouts; each coach has one steal and one playoff pass, which sends an artist straight to the playoffs."

What happened on The Voice season 25 episode 9?

The Voice season 25 episode 9 began with Donny Van Slee and Josh Sanders's performance. Being part of Team Reba, they sang When It Rains It Pours and surprised the judges with their impressive singing abilities. After their battle ended, Dan said that two country vocalists “shine better individually."

John agreed with this statement, adding that Josh's execution was much better than his opponent's. It was difficult for Reba to choose one contestant from her favorite team members. In the end, she declared Josh as the winner. Next up were Ronnie Wilson and Gene Taylor from Team Legend, they covered When I Was Your Man.

When it was time to announce the final decision, John chose Ronnie for her high notes and "warm and wonderful tones." Chance had already expressed his wish to steal Gene and his wish was granted.

Then, The Voice judges Dan and Shay chose their teammates Madison Curbelo and Kyle Schuesler. They didn't want one of them to go home and hence took advantage of their Playoff Pass to send Kyle through the knockoff rounds. Madison was the winner of the battle round.

Meanwhile, from Team Chance Bri Fletcher and Serenity Arce showcased an emotional performance in front of the audience. Their version of Someone You Loved made everyone emotional including the judges.

Both The Voice contestants equally performed well but Chance chose Serenity in the end for her vocal control and belt on pitch.

Two more artists from Team Chance appeared on the stage, Dani Stacy and Corey Curtis out of which he chose Dani as the winner One more performance from Team Dan + Shay introduced The Voice participants Ducote Talmage and Ryan Coleman to sing Rock and a Hard Place.

In the end, it was decided that Ducote passion for the song led to him winning the battle round.

The final pair of the night, Olivia Rubini and Jackie Romeo gave a new twist to Edge of Seventeen. Their version showcased originality and their ability to make someone else's song their own. John chose Jackie explaining that her “stylized approach” and “powerful voice” made him decide who the winner will be.

Upon hearing John's decision, Olivia was about to walk off the stage when Dan and Shay surprised everyone by using their steal pass.

Stream The Voice season 25 exclusively on NBC.