The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 (Acheron: Part 1) spoiler-free review: Massive cliffhanger, new character to be introduced? 

The Walking Dead Season 11 has officially kicked off with the first episode, 'Acheron: Part 1' streaming on AMC+. Since we know that not everyone has access to the app, this will be a spoiler-free review.

In the first episode of The Walking Dead Season 11, we find our survivors recovering after the Whisperer Wars.

Maggie, Negan, Daryl, and others set out for Meridian, the home of The Reapers, while others like Carol, Rosita, and Jerry stay behind in Alexandria. Meanwhile, Eugene, Yumiko, Princess, and King Ezekiel have been captured by The Commonwealth.

What happens in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 with these groups?

The group that is headed for Meridian has to make their way through a subway tunnel, which has its fair share of walkers.

The highlight of this episode is the dynamic between Maggie and Negan, stemming from the fact that the latter had bashed the former's husband's (RIP Glenn) head in with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. Daryl, who's obviously very close to Maggie, and who's also formed a friendship with Negan in recent times, is somehow caught in the crossfire.

Meanwhile, there is a massive round of interrogations that transpire in The Commonwealth with our eclectic Survivor bunch. Compared to the colorful crew we've come to know and love, the members of The Commonwealth are clinical. But the two twists in The Walking Dead Season 11 steal the show!

King Ezekiel and gang almost manage to escape, but there's a new character, who's likely to be introduced soon, that holds them back.

Meanwhile, the first episode of The Walking Dead Season 11 ends in the most spectacular way with Maggie and Negan. Quite literally, a cliffhanger.

Even without Rick Grimes, this is an A+ episode. The cast of characters is great, and the storytelling is sublime.

