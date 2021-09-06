The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Review (Spoiler-free) - Rendition: Major return, Leader of The Reapers is finally revealed   

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 veers away from the horror-themed episode that preceded it. Instead, it offers us a glimpse into the lives of The Reapers through the eyes of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), who split away from his group during an attack from this villainous faction.

Gone is the sense of the unknown, as The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 shows us exactly how this mysterious pack came together, what drives them and what motivates them, and why they are already skilled assassins. Daryl Dixon may be one of the toughest men we've met yet, but even he may have met his match in The Reapers. But everything changes when he meets an old friend!

We meet the leader of The Reapers in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 - Pope

Without going into spoiler territory, the character of Pope is certainly quite intriguing. Showrunner Angela Kang has already spoken about him in the past, but not divulged many details, in true Walking Dead tradition. Every villain in the show has had his own twisted ideology, from The Governor to Negan to Alpha. Pope believes that he serves a greater power.

Does he embrace Daryl Dixon as one of The Reapers or does he punish the star of the show? Are the skills possessed by The Reapers so very unique that even Daryl is no match for them? All we will say is that Daryl has to undergo a test that, as one would expect, is a matter of life and death.

Norman Reedus has grown as an actor over the years! While he's still not doing eloquent speeches like Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes did), he's able to carry The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 all by his lonesome armed only with his signature monosyllables and grunts.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 may not be an episode that immediately comes to mind when you think of the series, once it is done and dusted. That said, it's an entertaining hour, offering many answers, clues, and hints about the future.

Edited by Prem Deshpande