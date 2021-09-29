The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 Trailer - Zombies attack two settlements, Rumor killer on supposed Michonne silhouette

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 trailer did not stream on AMC+ last weekend, leaving many fans confused. Luckily, the Walking Dead universe has its ways and means, and you can stream the trailer below.

It is clear from the trailer that the walkers are a threat again, which has been a central feature of the show ever since Angela Kang took over as showrunner. Under Scott Gimple's leadership, they had assumed a far more background role. This time, man battles 'walkers' not only on one front but two!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 trailer breakdown

Fans have been losing their minds about possibly seeing Michonne (Danai Gurira) for a split second in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 trailer. The red herring is likely deliberate, but sleuths on the internet have determined that it's Rosita (Christian Serratos) instead.

Honestly, this is not a bad thing at all. Michonne is likely to be a part of the upcoming Rick Grimes movies. Rosita has been relegated to a background character recently, and this may be her chance to remind us what a warrior she is!

On the one hand, Alexandria is under attack from walkers, and on the other, Merdian is likely to buckle under the threat of tricks that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) learned from The Whisperers.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) discovered that Leah (Lynn Collins) has a human side in the previous episode. Does he convince her to turn on The Reapers? Also, how does he deal with the imminent threat of the walker horde in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8? Does Pope trust him? There are a lot of questions left to be answered.

Our heroes in Alexandria have proved their mettle time and time again. That said, remember that they are starving and still recovering from the ravages of the Whisperer war.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 is the end of the first block of the final season. Do sound off in the comments if you think we'll see the first death of the season during this episode.

